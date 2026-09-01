Mamamoo's Solar Attacked While Walking Down the Street: "A Stranger Threw a Chair at Me, Leaving a Leg Injury"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Mamamoo's Solar has revealed that she was hit by a wooden chair thrown by a stranger while walking in Los Angeles, United States.

Solar shared the incident during an Instagram Live broadcast on the 31st of last month, recounting what happened during a recent visit to Los Angeles. At the time, she was walking with five people in total, including Mamamoo member Moonbyul, one hairstylist, and two male managers.

Solar described the scene, saying, "There was a man on the other side, and he suddenly came toward us. I was like, 'Huh?' and he was holding a chair on his shoulder." She added, "Then he suddenly started cursing in English."

"Then he suddenly threw the chair at me. So I was hit by it," she said. "He threw it toward the ground near me, but it hit me. It was the first time in my life I had ever experienced something like that."

Solar also stressed that she and the man who threw the chair had no connection at all. Right after the sudden attack, the two male managers who were walking behind her stepped forward to restrain the man, who later left the scene.

Caught off guard, Solar had no time to respond properly. "I was so shocked. It was the first time this had ever happened to me," she said. "I was so stunned that I couldn't even scream."

She also said she was left with bruises after the incident. "This happened a few days ago. It was a wooden chair, and it broke when he threw it," Solar explained. "I had bruises on my leg, but they're gone now. I was so flustered at the time that I didn't even realize it hurt."

Meanwhile, Mamamoo is currently on its MAMAMOO 2026 World Tour. The group began the tour with a concert in Los Angeles on the 25th of last month and has since met global fans with shows in San Jose on the 27th and Kent, Washington, on the 30th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.