Byun Yo-han, Tiffany Young's Brother-in-Law, to Meet HYOYEON... Following Tiffany, He Joins 'Level Up'

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun Reporter] Actor Byun Yo-han will meet HYOYEON, a Girls' Generation member and the groupmate of his wife Tiffany Young. The upcoming appearance is drawing attention because it marks a meeting between Byun, who became Girls' Generation's brother-in-law after marriage, and his "sister-in-law" HYOYEON.

On the 31st of last month, the YouTube channel Hyo's Level Up announced its September guest lineup through its official social media account, saying, "The Level Up channel's September lineup is out!"

According to the lineup, Byun Yo-han will appear on the 9th in "Fake Hyoyeon." On the 16th, HYOYEON, Yuri, and Sooyoung will reunite, while BtoB's LEE CHANGSUB will appear as a guest on the 23rd. On the 30th, an unreleased segment featuring HYOYEON, Yuri, and Sooyoung is scheduled to be released.

Byun Yo-han's appearance is drawing particular attention. He became legally married to Tiffany Young, a Girls' Generation member, after filing their marriage registration in February. The two met while working together on Disney+'s original series Uncle Samsik, released in 2024, and later developed a romantic relationship.

As a result, Byun naturally became the brother-in-law of the Girls' Generation members. Tiffany Young previously revealed on a broadcast that Byun Yo-han calls the group members "sister-in-law," while the members also call him "brother-in-law."

Tiffany Young also recently made a special show of support for her husband by appearing on Hyo's Level Up in person. At the time, after the members promoted their own activities, Tiffany Young gave an impromptu plug for Byun's new film, saying, "For Chuseok, it's 'TAZZA: The Song of Beelzebub.'" Sooyoung replied, "You can't beat promoting your husband," drawing laughter.

Following his wife's promotional support, Byun Yo-han will now appear on HYOYEON's channel himself. He plays Jang Tae-young in the film Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, which opens on the 23rd, and is reportedly joining Hyo's Level Up to promote the movie.

Above all, interest is growing because Byun Yo-han will now be working with a Girls' Generation member in content after his marriage. Attention is focused on what Byun, the "brother-in-law," and HYOYEON, the "sister-in-law," will talk about.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.