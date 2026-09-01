Kim Soo-hyun, visibly slimmer, returns after 1 year and 5 months with a bright smile: "I really made the right choice becoming an actor"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Soo-hyun has begun a full-fledged return to activity, starting with overseas engagements.

On the 31st of last month, Indonesian broadcaster RCTI+ released an interview video with Kim Soo-hyun.

In the video, Kim Soo-hyun appeared noticeably thinner, drawing attention. He first greeted Indonesian fans warmly and then connected with them by introducing a denim jacket, one of his favorite personal items.

What stood out most was Kim Soo-hyun's unwavering passion for acting. He said, "I feel like I made the right choice becoming an actor, and maybe I should try receiving recommendations for characters that fans want to see." He expressed his wish to hear directly from fans about the kind of character they would like him to play.

He also said, "I really want to visit Bali at least once," and added, "Are you curious about what's in my bag?" as he revealed items from his personal collection. After meeting fans in an official setting for the first time in a while, Kim Soo-hyun drew local attention with his relatively relaxed and friendly demeanor.

Kim Soo-hyun's interview is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. today on the RCTI+ channel.

Kim Soo-hyun had previously suspended his activities after privacy allegations surfaced in March last year involving the late actor Kim Sae-ron. His side has denied the allegations, arguing that their relationship began after Kim Sae-ron became an adult, not when she was a minor.

The situation later changed as the results of related investigations were announced. Last month, police decided not to forward the case involving allegations that Kim Soo-hyun violated the Child Welfare Act and committed false accusation, citing no charges. Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, which raised the allegations, has been indicted and is on trial after being arrested on charges including defamation through the publication of false information.

Attorney Go Sang-rok, Kim Soo-hyun's legal representative, said, "A decision not to forward the case was made regarding the allegations that Kim Soo-hyun violated the Child Welfare Act and committed false accusation. Since the complaint was filed on the premise of facts that never existed in the first place, I believe this is only natural." He added, "I hope this decision brings great comfort and joy to those who have trusted Kim Soo-hyun and waited for him for so long."

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun resumed official activities in July with advertising work for a Philippine brand. He later expanded his overseas schedule by attending Mahakarya RCTI 37 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and he is set to hold a fan meeting in the Philippines in October for about 20,000 fans.

As he accelerates his return through overseas activities, domestic schedules are also continuing. Kim Soo-hyun is expected to appear as a presenter at The Fact Music Awards (TMA), which will be held on the 19th at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. He will also attend Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2026, which will take place over two days, December 5 and 6, at Kaohsiung National Stadium.

With both overseas appearances and domestic official events now lined up, attention is focused on Kim Soo-hyun's next steps. In particular, as he is appearing at an official event for the first time in a long while after suspending activities, interest is growing over whether he will fully resume his domestic broadcasting and acting career.

Kim So-hee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.