Im Chae-moo Keeps Doori Land Free Despite 19 Billion Won in Debt... "It Was Because of a Family That Turned Back Without 8,000 Won" ('You Quiz on the Block')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Im Chae-moo revealed the special reason he decided to make admission to Doori Land free.

On the 1st, tvN released a teaser for "The ticket booth was torn down after just one week. Why Doori Land was free" from "You Quiz on the Block."

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked Im Chae-moo, "I heard you made admission to Doori Land free because of a young couple," and expressed curiosity about the background.

Doori Land is an amusement park Im Chae-moo built himself in 1990 in Yangju-si, Gyeonggi Province, for children. He is said to have created the park by putting in his entire fortune of about 10 billion won, plus 4 billion won in loans. However, losses continued after it opened, leaving him with a huge debt burden. The amount of debt reported through broadcasts and other outlets has reached about 19 billion won. He calmly described his situation by saying, "You could say I'm a debt collector's target," but he never gave up on Doori Land. Even now, he continues to operate it with his own money and has kept it as a space for children.

The moment that led Im Chae-moo to drop the admission fee began when he happened to see a young couple with their small children. He recalled, "The children, who looked about 5 and 7, were grabbing their father by both legs and shaking him, saying, 'Let's go in quickly.'"

He said, "I was about to say, 'It's all over,' and try to talk to them, but the father looked inside the amusement park and lowered his head, while the wife stood there with her back turned. I thought they must have had a story, so I just watched. The admission fee was 2,000 won at the time, and four people needed 8,000 won to get in. I could hear them checking their pockets for money."

He continued, "When I saw a father turning away because he didn't have 8,000 won, I immediately thought something was wrong. I called an executive right away and said, 'Take down the ticket booth tomorrow. It's my company, so I'll do what I want.'" He added with a laugh, "The next day, I had it smashed with an excavator and removed. I charged exactly 2,000 won for one week, and after that it has been free ever since," drawing attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.