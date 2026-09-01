"My Hands Are Shaking So Much" Hyun Bin Trembles While Stacking Bolts... Suddenly Declares a 'Break Time' on 'Whenever Possible'

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actor Hyun Bin is so nervous that he even declares a break time, then draws laughs by saying, "My hands are shaking so much?" as he carefully holds the tongs with both hands in a timid gesture.

In the SBS variety show 'Whenever Possible,' which airs on the 1st, Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan visit Anyang as the guest stars, or 'gap friends,' to look for spare moments in the city. Yoo Jae-suk is said to discover an unexpected connection with the host, drawing attention to the backstory.

The episode raises anticipation as Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Hyun Bin, and Woo Do-hwan take on a teamwork mission for a coworker's gift. Since they are at a service center, they try a relay bolt-stacking challenge and sit close together, focusing all their attention on a tiny bolt. Hyun Bin, in particular, is so tense that he declares a break time and then makes a timid gesture, carefully holding the tongs with both hands while saying, "My hands are shaking so much?" drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Hyun Bin, and Woo Do-hwan visit the Samsung Service Center, where the host, who has a warm, Winnie the Pooh-like appearance, welcomes them. Despite his shy expression, he captivates everyone with a smooth way of speaking that rivals Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok. He then surprises the group by revealing, "Actually, my wife has a connection with Jae-suk," referring to the fact that she worked with Yoo Jae-suk for a long time as a filming director on 'Family Outing.'

As soon as Yoo Jae-suk hears the name, he reacts warmly, saying, "To run into the husband of a coworker here." He then perks up with anticipation and asks, "What does your wife say when you tell her you're appearing here?" The host responds that she firmly shut down any mention of herself, saying, "She told me never to talk about her," leaving Yoo Jae-suk flustered by what seems to be his wife's firm stance.

Whether Yoo Jae-suk can really deliver a three-step all-kill gift to the family of his coworker will be revealed in the full broadcast of 'Whenever Possible,' along with the struggles of Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Hyun Bin, and Woo Do-hwan.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.