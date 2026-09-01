Ahn Hyeon Bin and Kim Soo-hyun Hit It Big After Appearing on 'I Live Alone'... Record Sales and Second Pregnancy Bring Double Joy

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actor couple Ahn Hyeon Bin and Kim Soo-hyun have enjoyed a double dose of good news, with their restaurant hitting record sales after appearing on MBC's 'I Live Alone' and the couple also expecting their second child.

Ahn Hyeon Bin, who runs a restaurant in Jeju Island, shared the news on the restaurant's official social media account on the 31st of last month, along with reflections on a busy summer.

Ahn said, "If I were to sum up the most hectic July and August of my 47 years, our restaurant appeared on 'I Live Alone' on July 10, 2026. Thanks to that, we recorded our highest sales."

In fact, the restaurant run by Ahn Hyeon Bin and Kim Soo-hyun was introduced as Girls' Generation's Yuri's favorite spot in Jeju on episode 655 of 'I Live Alone,' which aired on July 10.

At the time, Yuri, who had been living in Jeju for three years, visited the restaurant after riding a motorcycle along the coastal road. As she entered, she greeted the owners warmly and said the couple had played a special role in helping her settle on the island.

It was also revealed that both of them are actors. Yuri introduced them by saying, "This is a restaurant I go to all the time. We happened to become close after I came to Jeju. Since the two of them are actors too, we share similar interests, and they were the people who helped me become independent and settle in when I first moved to Jeju and needed help getting everything ready."

Yuri dined with Ahn Hyeon Bin and Kim Soo-hyun, tasting octopus ramen and stir-fried octopus. The scene drew viewers' attention after the broadcast.

The show's impact also translated into real sales. Ahn thanked Yuri, who helped the restaurant reach its record sales, as well as the production team of 'I Live Alone' and his family.

He added, "Thank you for doing so well and holding on through it all. Lastly, I sincerely thank the customers who visited our restaurant. I won't forget it."

Another piece of good news followed: his wife, Kim Soo-hyun, is pregnant with their second child.

Ahn announced the pregnancy himself, saying, "Finally, Hae-dam has a younger sibling on the way. The baby's nickname is 'Honsan.' See you in March next year."

In particular, after the couple's restaurant posted record sales following its appearance on 'I Live Alone,' the nickname chosen for their second child, 'Honsan,' also evokes the program, extending their special connection.

Meanwhile, Ahn Hyeon Bin and Kim Soo-hyun run a restaurant in Jeju Island while continuing their acting careers. Ahn recently appeared in ENA's 'Dream to You,' while Kim has also remained active through projects such as tvN's 'Spooky in Love.'

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.