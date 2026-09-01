Yoon Min-soo's Son Yoonhoo Fails to Make Final KATUSA Selection, Covers His Face in Disappointment

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Yoon Min-soo's son Yoonhoo narrowly missed out on the final selection for KATUSA.

On the 1st, Yoonhoo shared his excitement on social media ahead of the announcement, writing, "30 minutes before the results are out!"

A short time later, he checked the final result on the KATUSA website and confirmed that he had not been selected. He also revealed a photo of himself covering his face with one hand.

Yoonhoo then expressed his gratitude to those who supported him, saying, "I received so many messages. Thank you for cheering me on, and I’m sorry I couldn’t reply to each and every one of you."

The day before, he had posted, "The KATUSA announcement is tomorrow. Please send me just a little bit of your energy," openly revealing that he had applied.

KATUSA stands for "Korean Augmentation to the United States Army" and refers to Korean Army personnel assigned to the U.S. Forces Korea's 8th Army. They serve alongside the U.S. Army as members of the Korean Service Support Group.

Although Yoonhoo's disclosure of his application drew attention to the final result, he ultimately fell short.

Yoonhoo is currently studying business administration at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) while continuing his college life in the United States. His familiarity with American culture and environment had also drawn interest as a possible factor behind his KATUSA application.

Meanwhile, Yoon Min-soo married Kim Min-ji in 2006 and had a son, Yoonhoo, but the couple divorced in 2024. Yoonhoo is currently majoring in business administration at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC).

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.