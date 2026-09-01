Hyun Bin, did he really not want to buy the meal? His expression changed the moment his 'personal card' was caught (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Hyun Bin drew laughter by showing a more serious side than anyone else during a bet on paying for a meal using a personal card.

On the 1st, a pre-release video for SBS's "Whenever I Have a Moment" was released on the YouTube channel 'SBS' under the title, "Hyun Bin Shocked by Yoo Jae-suk X Yoo Yeon-seok's Skills lol.

What Is the Fate of Variety Rookies Hyun Bin X Woo Do-hwan's Bet on Paying for a Meal?" On this day, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok set out to play a game to pay for lunch with guests Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan.

In particular, upon learning that the meal would be paid directly using the cast members' personal cards rather than the production staff's, Hyun Bin showed an unusual reaction from the start by asking, "Whose idea was the personal card?" In response, Yoo Yeon-seok drew laughter by replying, "The production staff wouldn't treat us.

" The game chosen by the four was one where they took turns pouring water into a cup, and the person who made it overflow paid for the meal.

Although it looked simple, the atmosphere quickly turned serious once the game began, as personal cards were at stake. In particular, "variety show veterans" Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok skillfully controlled the amount of water, dropping only a minuscule amount even when the cups were filled to the brim.

Hyun Bin, witnessing this for the first time, was constantly amazed.

When the water bulged over the cups without overflowing, he exclaimed, "Wow, that's incredible," and "I can't believe this works," and shook his head in disbelief at the extraordinary skill of Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, remarking, "Those who have played a lot of games. " However, as his turn approached, the smile began to fade from Hyun Bin's face.

The water in the cup was precariously high, looking as if it would overflow with just a gust of wind.

Hyun Bin pondered for a long time, unable to easily tilt the water bottle. However, Hyun Bin also passed the challenge, and seeing his delight, Yoo Yeon-seok drew laughter by pointing out, "It looks like you really don't want to buy the meal.

" Hyun Bin, who has usually shown a charismatic and serious side in his works, showed a surprising contrast by becoming nervous about a bet involving his personal card and genuinely admiring Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok's "variety show skills," raising expectations for the broadcast.

Attention is focused on who will end up paying for lunch with their personal card after a fierce game on SBS's "Whenever You Have a Moment," featuring Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan as guests.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.