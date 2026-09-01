Lee Min-jung Takes Her In-Laws and Parents on a Filial Trip Without Lee Byung-hun... "I'm Already Tired"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung took both sets of parents and her children on a filial trip to China.

On the 1st, a video titled "A Golf Trip to China with Both Sets of Parents" was released on the YouTube channel "Lee Min-jung MJ."

That day, Lee Min-jung explained the travel plan, saying, "This time, we're going on a filial trip for our vacation. My father and my mother-in-law both like golf, so it's kind of an 'adults' golf trip,' and the three generations of our family, including my parents, my mother-in-law, and the children, are going together."

Although the whole family joined the trip, her husband Lee Byung-hun could not accompany them. Lee Min-jung said, "My husband couldn't come because of filming, so I'll be the one in the middle, kind of acting as a guide."

The family chose Dalian, China, as their destination. Lee Min-jung expressed her excitement, saying, "It's actually my first time going there, so I'm really, really looking forward to it," and she also showed her golf bag herself for the golf tour planned during the trip.

After arriving at the airport lounge on the first day, Lee Min-jung said, "You can already tell my face is worn out, right?" She drew laughs by looking exhausted from taking care of both sets of parents and the children.

Once in Dalian, the family enjoyed a happy summer vacation, dining at popular restaurants and taking part in a golf trip. They also took in the scenery of Dongfang Shuicheng, known as the "Venice of Asia."

Lee Min-jung said, "I didn't know there would be this many people here. I don't know whether I'm here or not," showing her surprise at the hectic scene before soon admiring the beautiful scenery.

On the last day of the trip, Lee Min-jung's father said, "Thanks to my daughter, this trip was incredibly happy." Her mother-in-law also expressed her gratitude, saying, "It was the best. These past few days were truly happy. It was so full and satisfying that we didn't even have time to get hungry. We ate so well that I'm going back to Korea with a nice little weight gain. Thank you so much, Min-jung."

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.