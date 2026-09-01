"400 Billion Won Property Owner" Ko So-young Surprises Fans by Shopping at SPA Brands for Basics, Not Just Luxury Labels

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ko So-young, who is often seen as someone who would only favor luxury brands, revealed a practical shopping style by visiting SPA brands to stock up on basic items.

On the 1st, a video titled "2026 Fall Fashion of Original Fashionista Ko So-young, Who Always Succeeds If You Buy What She Buys (+Basic Items, Shopping Tips)" was released on the YouTube channel "Ko So-young."

That day, Ko So-young visited Zara and COS stores ahead of fall to look at new arrivals. Although she has long drawn attention for her luxury fashion, she used the occasion to share her own shopping know-how by looking for trend items and basics at relatively accessible SPA brands.

Ko So-young also said the top she wore that day was from Zara, and began her shopping by saying, "I’ll explain by showing you what kind of clothes I buy at Zara."

She said she does not simply buy expensive luxury items. Instead, she first studies trends and then looks for similar designs at SPA brands.

While looking at a knit item, Ko So-young said, "This style has been coming out a lot at The Row since last year," and added, "And it’s so expensive. But you can find similar pieces at brands like this too. That’s why layering clothes like this looks so pretty."

She showed the same philosophy when choosing jeans. "The world of jeans is like an unsolvable homework problem. The cut changes subtly every year," she said. "You can’t buy a new brand every time that happens. I tried that before, but it was pointless."

Instead, she was enthusiastic about basic items that do not follow trends too closely.

After spotting a cream-colored T-shirt, Ko So-young said, "These days, I like T-shirts that are a little cream-colored rather than pure white. You worry less about stains, and they look more refined."

She then carefully checked the material and explained, "A T-shirt is not just a T-shirt. If the fabric is a little silky, it looks much more refined, and even when you wear it with jeans, it feels a bit more put together." When she found a product she liked, she said, "You should stock up on T-shirts like this. This place is really a T-shirt hotspot."

Even when using SPA brands, however, she said she avoids wearing a full outfit from just one brand. Ko So-young said, "I don’t wear a full look from here. Since it’s such a popular brand, I might run into someone wearing the exact same thing," adding, "So I prefer to mix and match."

She also shared a shopping tip based on body type. Ko So-young said, "I have a bit of a hip line, so if I wear something too tight, I don’t look slim. In fact, I look more delicate when I wear looser clothes." She advised that it is best to know in advance which jean cuts suit your body shape.

She also said she wears easy-to-remove clothes such as basic T-shirts and jeans when shopping. Describing jeans as her "default," Ko So-young said, "Jeans work with everything. They cover most of the basics."

"The downside is that when I come dressed like this, everything looks good on me," she joked. "So I end up buying even more."

To reduce impulse buying, she said she makes a shopping list. Ko So-young said, "It’s good to write down what you need," adding, "I always go shopping as the same person, so when I get home, I realize I already have something similar. It’s better to come with the mindset of buying what you don’t have, or trying colors you haven’t worn before."

She then moved on to COS, where she tried on high-neck designs, suede materials, and pointed-toe shoes that are expected to be popular this fall, showing off a range of styling ideas.

Ko So-young, who said she had not usually liked high-neck designs, explained that they have recently started catching her eye. "This year, everything has this kind of neckline, and suddenly it really started standing out to me," she said. "Maybe I’m being gaslit because I keep seeing it. These days, this neckline looks the prettiest to me." Her comment drew laughter.

"You can’t buy every piece of clothing," she said, emphasizing, "You always need to have the basics in place first, and then change things up." Her practical shopping philosophy, shaped by years of experience with everything from luxury labels to SPA brands, drew attention.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young is well known for holding substantial real estate assets with her husband Jang Dong-gun. The value of buildings she owns in Songjeong-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, and Cheongdam-dong is reportedly around 40 billion won, earning her the nickname "400 billion won property owner."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.