Son Dam-bi Shows Off Her Palace-Like New Home, Filled with Luxury Decor and a Spacious Two-Story Ceiling

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Son Dam-bi drew attention after revealing her newly decorated home, designed with her distinctive sense of style.

On the 1st, Son Dam-bi shared a photo of her living room on social media, writing, "Our home is perfectly balanced. Even the Hae-i sofa is perfect."

In the photos, the home Son Dam-bi shares with Lee Kyu-hyuk stood out for its soaring two-story ceiling.

Stylish furniture was placed throughout the living room, adding to the sophisticated atmosphere, while luxury-brand accessories filled the space.

Beyond the large floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room, there was also a terrace. With various plants and tables arranged there, the terrace gave off the feel of a relaxing urban retreat.

Previously, Son Dam-bi had attracted attention by unveiling a luxury house with an open duplex layout, hotel-like interiors, high-end appliances, and custom-built features.

She also drew interest when she said she was moving out of her Itaewon newlywed home, which had reportedly cost 10 million won a month in rent and more than 800,000 won in maintenance fees, and into a new place.

She also showed special affection while decorating the new home. To create the best possible interior, she personally visited several premium stores, and she paid close attention to even the smallest details, choosing products from an Italian luxury faucet brand for her daughter Hae-i's room, showing the side of a devoted mother.

Son Dam-bi married former national speed skater Lee Kyu-hyuk in 2022 and gave birth to their daughter Hae-i in April last year. Since then, she has continued to share her daily life, balancing childcare and self-care, while staying in touch with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.