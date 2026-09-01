Lee Jin-ho Appears in Public for First Time Since Brain Hemorrhage, Attends Court on Gambling and Drunk Driving Charges with Cane

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Lee Jin-ho has appeared in public for the first time since collapsing from an acute brain hemorrhage.

Still seemingly having trouble walking, he visited the court with a cane and received a suspended prison sentence on charges of habitual gambling and drunk driving.

Lee appeared at the sentencing hearing for habitual gambling and drunk driving under the Road Traffic Act, held on the 1st at the Yeoju Branch of the Suwon District Court.

He showed up at the court wearing black clothes, glasses, and a mask. In particular, he drew attention as he carefully walked with a cane in one hand.

As this was his first public appearance since it was revealed that he collapsed from an acute brain hemorrhage at home in April and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit, interest also focused on his current health condition.

Lee headed to the courtroom with a stern expression and did not give any particular response to questions from reporters at the scene.

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

On the day, Presiding Judge Ahn Tae-yoon of the Criminal Division 1 at the Yeoju Branch of the Suwon District Court found Lee guilty on all charges and sentenced him to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years. The court also ordered 120 hours of community service.

Lee was indicted on charges of habitual gambling after sending about 870 million won to gambling sites and converting it into cyber money before gambling repeatedly, a total of 664 times from May 11, 2023, to October 14, 2024.

He was also charged with driving about 70 kilometers on September 24 last year while his blood alcohol concentration was 0.12%, a level that would have led to the cancellation of his license.

At the final hearing held on the 14th of last month, prosecutors sought a two-year prison term for Lee. At the time, Lee appealed for leniency, saying, "I have lived each day regretting my mistakes after committing them," and "I will never make the same mistake again."

His court appearance drew even more attention because he had been receiving treatment and rehabilitation for the brain hemorrhage until recently.

Lee collapsed from an acute brain hemorrhage at home in April and was urgently taken to the hospital. It was reported that Kangin, who was on the phone with Lee at the time, noticed something was wrong and called for help, prompting an emergency dispatch.

After continuing treatment and rehabilitation at the hospital, Lee was discharged at the end of May. He was said to still have some paralysis-related difficulties with communication and movement, but his condition has reportedly improved significantly.

Having rarely appeared in public since his discharge, Lee personally went to court on the day, leaning on a cane, and accepted the verdict.

Meanwhile, Lee, born in 1986, debuted in 2005 as a special-recruited comedian in the 8th class of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). He went on to appear in tvN's Comedy Big League and JTBC's Knowing Bros. After his illegal gambling came to light, he stepped down from the programs he was appearing on and halted his entertainment career.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.