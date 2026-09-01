Hwang Bo-ra's mother had severe depression, not dementia... "Stress from my daughter" (Boraiety)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Bo-ra visited a hospital out of concern for her mother, who helps care for her child, and was met with an unexpected diagnosis.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel "Boraiety" released a video titled "Hwang Bo-ra's mother, who was suspected of having dementia, went to psychiatry and was diagnosed with depression | Grandparent caregiving, parenting depression."

That day, Hwang Bo-ra said she decided to have her mother screened for dementia because she felt both grateful and sorry for her help in raising her son, Woo-in.

Hwang said, "I'm going to get tested for brain health and the likelihood of developing dementia," and went to the hospital with her mother. As her mother's turn for the exam approached, she said, "It was really hard to persuade my mom, but now that we're here, I'm worried," revealing her nervousness.

She then recalled the time she rushed home after hearing that her maternal grandmother had passed away. Hwang explained, "As soon as I got there, she was saying strange things like, 'Why is my mother over there?' and 'What is our home address?' After the tests, it turned out to be a psychological issue."

The examination continued under tense conditions, with detailed tests including an EEG and an autonomic nervous system assessment. Her mother also grumbled, "Why did you bring me to a place like this? I'm not at the point where I need something like this yet."

After the results came in, the doctor explained, "The forgetfulness your mother is showing now is likely to be temporary." However, the doctor then delivered the unexpected diagnosis that "your mother has severe depression."

The doctor added, "Your mother's frontal lobe function has declined. She may be under too much stress, or because she is participating in childcare, she may be facing many situations that are very careful and stressful."

The stress had led to more frequent mistakes. Hwang Bo-ra's mother opened up and said, "I am very stressed because of my daughter. I have a lot I want to say, but I can't because I don't want to be a burden to her," revealing feelings she had kept to herself.

Fortunately, the likelihood of developing dementia was low at 20 percent. The doctor reassured Hwang, saying, "If the current stress is managed well, she will get better."

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon, the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of Ha Jung-woo, in 2022. She gave birth to her first son in 2024 and is currently trying in vitro fertilization in hopes of having a second child.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.