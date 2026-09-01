Miura Ayane, Lee Ji-hoon’s wife, holds her full-term belly as she takes a prenatal trip to Japan with her 2-year-old daughter... “Every day is happy”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Ji-hoon’s wife, Miura Ayane, took a prenatal trip to Hokkaido, Japan, with their first daughter Rui while pregnant with their second child.

On the 1st, Ayane shared an update on her social networking service, along with travel photos, saying, “Hokkaido trip was a huge success!!!”

She then said she was very satisfied with the trip, explaining that she had carefully planned everything so that neither the baby in her womb nor her first child would be uncomfortable while traveling with a 2-year-old.

Ayane added that the main purpose of the trip this week was to visit her great-grandmother, whose health had suddenly worsened. She also searched for various activities for Rui, and said her daughter was truly happy every day.

As a mother expecting her second child, she also opened up about her feelings toward her first daughter. Ayane said she had felt deeply sorry that once the second baby is born, the time she can spend with her first child will inevitably decrease.

She added that Rui has now accepted the presence of the baby, worries about her mother’s growing belly, and is looking forward to the baby coming home.

She also shared her realistic concerns, noting, “Of course, things may change once the baby actually arrives.”

Ayane reflected on the trip, saying she was truly grateful to have had this time when the three of them could focus on one another before the second baby arrives.

She also teased that she would soon organize and share her Hokkaido itinerary, saying, “I’ll post the schedule soon! I was kind of a local in Jeju, so I’ll recommend places that are great to visit with kids!!”

Meanwhile, Ayane, who is Japanese, married Lee Ji-hoon in 2021 despite their 14-year age gap. After welcoming their daughter Rui last year, she recently announced that she is pregnant with their second child and has received many congratulations. She is currently sharing her parenting life and daily routine through social networking service and YouTube, actively communicating with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.