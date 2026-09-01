Gwa-jip Se-yeon Booked by Police Over Alleged Zolpidem Use with BJ Kay

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Internet broadcaster Gwa-jip Se-yeon, 25, whose real name is In Se-yeon, is under police investigation on suspicion of taking the psychotropic drug Zolpidem.

BJ Kay, 36, whose real name is Park Jung-kyu, who is publicly dating her, has also been booked.

According to Kukmin Ilbo on the 1st, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station booked Gwa-jip Se-yeon on July 30 on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act and is investigating her without detention.

Gwa-jip Se-yeon is accused of taking Zolpidem, which is classified as a psychotropic drug, together with her boyfriend Kay in mid-June.

The investigation into the two reportedly began when Kay was taken to a hospital.

At the time, signs of psychotropic drug use emerged while Kay was being transported to the hospital by firefighters. After about a month of investigation, police converted Kay and Gwa-jip Se-yeon into suspects.

Police are said to have questioned the two about the exact circumstances under which they came to take Zolpidem, as well as whether they had any prior history of using psychotropic drugs.

Separately, Kay is also accused of having someone else obtain a prescription for a sleeping pill classified as a psychotropic drug and then receiving it from that person.

Kay previously acknowledged that he had been questioned by police over the allegation on the 27th of last month.

Gwa-jip Se-yeon and Kay are publicly dating despite an 11-year age gap. Born in 2000, Gwa-jip Se-yeon drew attention after revealing her relationship with Kay, who was born in 1989.

Gwa-jip Se-yeon began internet broadcasting in 2019 and built her profile over time. She also appeared on Netflix variety show "The Influencer."

She had already become widely known after being spotted with Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of HYBE, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

As police continue to investigate the specific circumstances surrounding the alleged drug use, public attention is now focused on the outcome of the probe.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.