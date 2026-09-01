"Turning 50 Soon?" Ko Soo's Latest 'Govid' Update Draws Attention After 500 Selfies

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Ko Soo drew attention with his ageless looks.

On the 31st of last month, Ko Soo shared several recent photos on his social media account, posting them with a heart emoji and no further explanation.

In the released photos, Ko Soo is seen spending a relaxed moment at a restaurant. Wearing a light-colored shirt and black-rimmed glasses, he takes a mirror selfie with his phone and also shares a candid glimpse of his everyday life while looking into the camera. Even in his unadorned, comfortable appearance, his sharp features and unchanged visuals stand out.

Born in October 1978 and now 47, Ko Soo especially caught the eye by showing a youthful appearance that makes it hard to believe he is approaching his 50s.

Known since early in his career for his sculpted looks, Ko Soo earned the nickname 'Govid'—a blend of his name and David—and his appearance has recently become a topic of discussion on variety shows as well.

Ko Soo appeared with actor Lee Jong-hyuk on JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' in April. At the time, Kim Sung-joo introduced him as "Govid, who rivals the statue of David," and chef Park Eun-young also expressed admiration after seeing him in person.

The broadcast was especially notable for showing Ko Soo's changing appearance from childhood to the present. When photos from around 100 days after birth, his school years, and even his college graduation were revealed, the cast could not hide their surprise, saying, "He looks exactly the same now." When Ko Soo explained that his college graduation photo was taken while he was very ill, Ahn Jung-hwan also marveled at how handsome he still looked despite being sick.

Ko Soo himself, however, reacted to his looks with surprising calm. On the show, he said he takes it as a kind of polite greeting when people tell him he is handsome, and he also shocked the cast by saying that to get one selfie he likes, he has to take "about 500 shots."

Meanwhile, Ko Soo made his entertainment debut in 1998 through Position's music video for 'The Letter.' He married a non-celebrity 11 years his junior in November 2012, and the couple has two sons and one daughter. Earlier this year, he also drew attention for showing himself doing a high-intensity indoor cycling workout, once again proving his steady self-care and unchanged visuals.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.