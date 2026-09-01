Hong Hye-geol of "Esther Lyuh♥" Jokes He Tops the "Top Four Men Blessed with Wives" with Jang Hang-jun and Lee Sang-soon: "I'm No. 1. I Do Nothing"

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Medical journalist Hong Hye-geol drew laughs after being named one of the "top four men blessed with wives" alongside Jang Hang-jun, Lee Sang-soon, and Do Kyung-wan, only to declare that he was clearly No. 1.

On the KBS2 program "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 1st, married couple Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol, now in their 33rd year of marriage, appeared and talked about their life together.

That day, Hong said his secret to looking young was not getting stressed. When the conversation turned to money, he remarked, "I'm the only one in our house who spends money," prompting Yang Se-chan to quip, "So that's the secret to staying young," which sent everyone into laughter.

Kim Sook then brought up the topic, saying to Hong, "There is a top four in the entertainment world who are blessed with wives." She went on to name film director Jang Hang-jun, singer Lee Sang-soon, broadcaster Do Kyung-wan, and Hong as the "top four men blessed with wives."

Jang is married to star writer Kim Eun-hee, Lee Sang-soon to singer Lee Hyori, and Do Kyung-wan to singer Jang Yoon-jeong. Hong married Esther Lyuh, who is active as both a doctor and businesswoman, in 1994.

When his name was mentioned alongside those three prominent figures, Hong did not stay modest. Instead, he confidently said, "I'm definitely No. 1," drawing big laughs.

He then explained, "The others make films and appear on TV, but I do nothing," which had the studio in stitches.

Hong Hye-geol and Esther Lyuh also shared that they had moved back in together for the first time in five years.

When asked how he felt about living with his wife again, Hong said, "It feels so good. I love touching her so much," while stroking Esther Lyuh's face. Watching this, Song Eun-i stepped in and joked, "You did your makeup, so maybe you should stop now," adding to the laughter.

Esther Lyuh also said, "It feels really good," but added honestly, "Still, I don't think we can share one room." She also expressed reluctance about sharing a bathroom, revealing, "My husband uses three towels. He uses them and leaves them on the floor. He also leaves every lid open, and he hasn't flushed the toilet for 33 years."

Hong replied, "It's a habit. I do flush after a bowel movement, but I haven't been good about flushing after urinating," drawing more laughter.

He also revealed a trip he had planned for his wife ahead of his 60th birthday. Hong said, "After my wife went through depression, I wanted to take her on a trip," and explained that he had booked a trip to Africa.

But when Esther Lyuh said, "I want to go to Milan," Hong admitted that he had made the Africa reservation as nonrefundable in case she changed her mind.

Hong said, "My wife has trouble making decisions. If we say we're going out to eat the next day, she wakes up in the morning and says, 'Hye-geol, let's cancel it.' So I booked the Africa trip right away as soon as I brought it up. If she says no, I lose all the money."

Esther Lyuh calmly shot back, "Then I'll just sit this one out," bringing the laughter to a close.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.