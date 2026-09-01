Hyun Bin Sings Yoo Jae-suk a Birthday Song, Then Keeps a Blank Face... "He Has No Expression at All," Drawing Laughs

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun reporter] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk revealed a special connection with Hyun Bin, whom he used to work out with at the same gym.

On the SBS variety show "Whenever Possible," which aired on the 1st, master of ceremonies Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok were joined by Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan as guest friends as they set out to find spare moments in Anyang.

That day, Hyun Bin appeared on a variety show for the first time in his 23-year career since debut. After meeting Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok at a cafe, he exchanged warm greetings and began filming in earnest.

When Yoo Yeon-seok told Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan, "It's Jae-suk hyung's birthday today," the two immediately clapped and sang a birthday song. But Yoo Jae-suk burst out laughing after noticing Hyun Bin keeping a blank expression while singing, and he mimicked Hyun Bin's face, saying, "Hyun Bin has no emotion at all."

Yoo Jae-suk was especially struck by Hyun Bin's more muscular build as soon as he saw him. He marveled at Hyun Bin's physique, saying, "Bin, did you get even better at bread?"

He then revealed their past connection, saying, "Hyun Bin and I used to sweat it out together," referring to their days of working out at the same gym. He added, "We trained at the same gym, and Bin even helped me with my triceps," introducing Hyun Bin as his "triceps teacher."

Yoo Jae-suk then extended his arm toward Hyun Bin as if he were already familiar with the move, showing off his triceps. After taking a look, Hyun Bin jokingly shot back, "Hyung, I think your body has gotten thinner than it was back then," adding to the laughter.

However, Hyun Bin has since moved to a different gym. Yoo Jae-suk expressed regret, saying, "Gong Yoo and Hyun Bin were the two biggest names at our gym, but he moved."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.