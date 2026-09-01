Hong Hye-geol of Yeo Esther Fame Takes a Full Year’s Allowance at Once... "After Moving In Together, I Know the Safe Password"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Medical journalist Hong Hye-geol surprised viewers by revealing that he receives a full year’s worth of allowance from his wife, Yeo Esther, all at once.

On the KBS2 show "Problem Child in House" aired on the 1st, the married couple, doctors Yeo Esther and Hong Hye-geol, who have been married for 33 years, appeared and talked about their finances and asset management.

That day, Joo Woo-jae asked Hong Hye-geol, "I heard you get a full year’s allowance in cash all at once."

Yeo Esther replied bluntly, "Because aside from using a card, Hye-geol doesn’t earn anything." Hearing this, Song Eun-i brought up Jang Hang-jun, who is often mentioned for being blessed with a good wife, and said, "That’s even more than Jang Hang-jun."

When Kim Sook asked, "Why do you give him a full year’s worth at once?" Yeo Esther recalled the time Hong Hye-geol was living in Jeju Island. She said, "If I’m busy, I can’t go to Jeju Island, so I gave it to him all at once." She added, "I went there last time and there was a lot of money left, so I tried to take some out, but he told me, 'Don't take it out.'"

Hong Hye-geol explained the remaining allowance by saying, "There are a lot of weddings and funerals. I spend a lot on those."

Their allowance situation has changed since the couple recently moved in together again after five years. When asked whether the allowance had stopped after they began living together, Hong Hye-geol gave an unexpected answer.

Hong Hye-geol proudly said, "Now I know the safe password." Hearing that, Hong Jin-kyung laughed and said she was jealous, adding, "I want to become the female Hong Hye-geol."

The couple’s asset issues were also brought up. When Kim Sook asked about how they would divide their assets, Yeo Esther made a shocking remark, saying, "My husband is too kind, but if I die, he’ll remarry right away."

Hong Hye-geol, listening from the side, avoided answering directly and said only, "It stays on air," which drew more laughter.

Yeo Esther also revealed a detailed plan for their assets. She said, "80% of our assets will go to our children, and 20% will be for my husband and me." She added, "If I die, I’ll give 10% to my husband."

She then added, "I’ll also give him my retirement pension and the house." Hong Hye-geol, as if he had been waiting for it, chimed in with "the paintings," sending the studio into laughter.

In the end, Hong Hye-geol reflected on his own financial life and admitted, "Come to think of it, my wife is right. I really am a layabout who can’t manage assets."

Earlier that day, Kim Sook had also named Hong Hye-geol one of the 'Top Four Men Blessed with Wives' along with Jang Hang-jun, Lee Sang-soon, and Do Kyung-wan.

At the time, Hong Hye-geol joked, "I’m definitely number one. The others make films or appear on TV, but I do nothing."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.