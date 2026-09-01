Hyun Bin, Married to Son Ye-jin, Has Changed Since Becoming a Father: "I Try to Go Anywhere and Do Something"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Hyun Bin shared how his vacation routine has changed since he became a father.

On the SBS variety show Whenever Possible Season 5, which aired on the 1st, actors Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan appeared as the show's "gap friends" and joined Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok in Anyang to give the "gap owners" a special time.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Hyun Bin, and Woo Do-hwan walked to meet their first "gap owner." While on the way, Yoo Yeon-seok asked Hyun Bin, "Did you go on a summer vacation?"

Hyun Bin drew attention when he replied, "Because I have a child, I try to go anywhere and do something." He said he has become more active about traveling and going out so he can spend more time with his family after having a son.

By contrast, Yoo Jae-suk admitted that he had not been able to take a vacation because of his busy schedule, saying, "Last year I at least went on a short two-night, three-day domestic trip, or even a one-night, two-day one, but this year I couldn't even do that."

Hyun Bin's comments drew even more attention in connection with recent reports about family trips. After working together in the film The Negotiation and the tvN drama Crash Landing on You, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin became a couple, married in March 2022, and welcomed a son in November that same year.

In particular, the Hyun Bin-Son Ye-jin family has recently drawn attention after several travel moments were shared. In June, Son Ye-jin posted photos on social media from a family trip to Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, with Hyun Bin and their son. The images of the couple's affectionate moments, along with their son, who had grown noticeably, attracted interest.

Then in July, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were spotted enjoying a family trip with their son in Los Angeles. They were seen touring an exhibition space with their child in casual clothes, drawing attention for spending relaxed time as ordinary parents.

Even amid his busy acting career, Hyun Bin has continued to make time for his family. On the show, he directly mentioned his changed daily life by saying, "Because I have a child," showing his deep affection for his son.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.