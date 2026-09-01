Amid Ha-young's pro-Japanese controversy, 89-year-old Kim Young-ok recalls the horrors of the Japanese colonial period: "I shouted for independence at age 8"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Young-ok looked back on her childhood, when she lived through the Japanese colonial period and the Korean War firsthand.

On the MBC program "Playlist 109," which aired on the 1st, 89-year-old Kim Young-ok appeared and spoke about the turbulent modern history she experienced as a child.

That day, Dindin asked Kim Young-ok, "When was the hardest time in your life? Was it during the Korean War?"

Kim Young-ok replied, "During the Korean War, I was still young, so I did not really know how hard it was, but I saw my parents struggle a lot, and that broke my heart."

She went on to recall the Japanese colonial period, saying, "There was a huge uproar when Liberation came on August 15. I was 8 years old when Liberation came."

Kim Young-ok vividly remembered the joy of Liberation, saying, "We lived like that, and then when Liberation came, everyone was so happy. On the day of Liberation, I watched people carry the national flag and shout for independence. I remember everything."

But the joy did not last long. Kim Young-ok said, "Then the North and the South were divided, and just five years after Liberation, the Korean War broke out. I went through that, and it was really hard." She recalled the painful years when everyone struggled because of the war.

Meanwhile, as controversy recently erupted over Ha-young's great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities, attention is also being drawn to Kim Young-ok's remarks.

Ha-young recently appeared on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" and mentioned her family background as a fourth-generation family of doctors, introducing her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho. After Ahn Sang-ho's activities during the Japanese colonial period became known, controversy over pro-Japanese ties arose.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.