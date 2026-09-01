At 89, Kim Young-ok Says Lim Young-woong Gave Her Hope for Life... "I Cried and Laughed; I Loved It So Much" (Playlist 109)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Young-ok revealed her deep admiration for singer Lim Young-woong.

On MBC's "Playlist 109," which aired on the 1st, Kim Young-ok, who is widely known as a fan of Lim Young-woong, appeared and shared her candid thoughts.

That day, Kim Young-ok lit up as she said of Lim Young-woong, "I'm a fan."

She also recalled the special reason she came to like Lim Young-woong in the past. "Something very sad happened to me. I was going through such a hard time that I could barely endure it. I had no will to live, and then my son-in-law said, 'Mother, why don't you watch Mr. Trot?' So I watched it then," she said.

She went on, "I cried and laughed, and it was just so good. It was the first time in my life that I felt anxious, thinking, 'What if he doesn't win first place?'" She looked back on how deeply she had fallen for Lim Young-woong.

Yi Kang then asked Kim Young-ok who she liked more between Dindin and Lim Young-woong.

Kim Young-ok drew laughter with a witty reply, saying, "Lim Young-woong is like a flower you can only admire, while you are someone I can just meet."

When Dindin pressed again, asking, "So who do you like more?" Kim Young-ok avoided choosing until the end, saying, "I can't really say it's one person or the other."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.