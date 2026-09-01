"Looks Like She Was Wearing Only Underwear" YEPPI YEPPI Draws Attention With Her 'Dad Underwear Look' in a No-Filter U.S. Daily Life

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Mamamoo's YEPPI YEPPI has shared an unfiltered glimpse of her everyday life in the United States, and her bold grocery-shopping outfit, which resembles underwear, is drawing attention.

Photos of YEPPI YEPPI during her stay in the United States recently spread across online communities and social media, attracting interest. The images are part of the daily-life photos she posted on her social media account on the 27th of last month.

In the photos, YEPPI YEPPI is seen walking through a parking lot in a white sleeveless top and short plaid shorts. With no flashy accessories or special styling, she looks relaxed as she carries a bundle of bottled water in each hand and heads toward her car.

What especially caught people's attention was the plaid shorts she wore. Their loose fit and familiar check pattern made them resemble men's trunk-style underwear, often nicknamed 'dad underwear.'

At first glance, the outfit looked so casual that some online users even reacted by saying she seemed to have gone out wearing only underwear.

However, it has not been confirmed whether they were actually underwear, and they appear to be shorts with a design reminiscent of trunks.

Some netizens who saw the photos responded with comments such as, "I thought she was wearing only underwear," "I really thought they were dad underwear," "It looks even more natural because she's in the United States," and "This feels like a fashion only YEPPI YEPPI could pull off."

YEPPI YEPPI is known for bold and glamorous styling on stage, but her daily life in the United States was the complete opposite. Her 'no-filter' fashion, which seemed to focus on comfort without worrying much about others' attention, instead highlighted her signature free-spirited charm.

She also revealed herself cooking after finishing her grocery run. Wearing the same outfit, YEPPI YEPPI stood in the kitchen and laid out several plates while preparing food. Unlike her charismatic stage presence, her familiar routine of shopping and cooking for herself drew attention.

YEPPI YEPPI has recently been traveling across various countries as she carries out her world tour schedule with Mamamoo members. In the United States, she met local fans in cities including New York, Chicago, Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Los Angeles, and San Jose.

On stage, YEPPI YEPPI commands attention with powerful performances and styling. Off stage, however, she carries bottled water herself and even cooks in comfortable clothes. Her stripped-down daily life in the United States is drawing belated attention.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.