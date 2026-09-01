'Moon Geun-young, Who Is in Love with Jung Pyeong, Reveals Her Bare Face Right After Marriage... Her Radiant Beauty Stands Out: "May It Stay Like This Today"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Moon Geun-young shared an update after marriage, revealing her bare face without makeup.

On the 1st, Moon Geun-young posted a photo on her social media and wrote, "I put on a face mask," along with an update on her recent life.

In the photo, Moon Geun-young is looking at the camera with a completely makeup-free face. In particular, her skin looked glossy and radiant after the mask treatment, drawing attention.

Along with the photo, Moon Geun-young expressed her satisfaction, saying, "Skin, may it stay like this today. Yapyap."

Meanwhile, Moon Geun-young personally revealed on July 29 that she had married actor Jung Pyeong. In a handwritten letter at the time, she said, "I met someone I want to share the rest of my life with," and added, "I want to move forward step by step with the person who is now by my side, not alone but as two."

According to her agency, the couple quietly marked their marriage without a separate wedding ceremony, instead having both families gather for a meal.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.