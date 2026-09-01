[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Ha Ji-won burst into laughter over an intriguing story about her past life.

On the 1st, a teaser video for the episode "Ha Ji-won’s Past Life as Seen by a Shaman," which will be released on the 3rd, was posted on the social networking service account for the YouTube channel "26th Class Jiwon."

In the released video, Ha Ji-won was hearing a story about her past life from a shaman when she was asked, "Have you ever had your past life read?"

Ha Ji-won replied, "An acquaintance read it for me at a meal," and after hearing that, the shaman looked at her fortune and said, "You were a man, right? I knew you had a man's fate." The remark sparked curiosity.

Ha Ji-won Gets Scolded by a Shaman... "A Handsome Man in a Past Life Is Annoying"

When the production team asked, "Were you a handsome man?" the shaman pointed at Ha Ji-won and asked back, "Wasn't he handsome?" She was suggesting that Ha Ji-won may have been a man in a past life and may also have been good-looking.

Then, when the production team said, "You were handsome in your past life and beautiful in this one," the shaman suddenly said, "That's kind of annoying. Some people have to wear a ton of makeup, and that's so frustrating," sending the set into laughter.

Looking at Ha Ji-won, the shaman playfully voiced her complaints, and Ha Ji-won also seemed flustered as she laughed.

In response, Ha Ji-won waved her hands as if to say she was not ugly and denied the shaman's words. The shaman then joked, "Take off your makeup and see. You're a real troublemaker," teasing Ha Ji-won once again.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.