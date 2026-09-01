"I Gave Two Don of Gold, Not One"... Kim Young-ok's Blunt Remark Leaves Kim Gu-ra Sweating as He Apologizes

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Kim Young-ok revealed a special connection with Kim Gu-ra.

On the SBS program "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," which aired on the 1st, actress Kim Young-ok appeared as a special guest.

That day, Kim Young-ok spoke about her husband, the late Kim Young-gil, who passed away in May, and expressed deep sorrow and longing. She had spent 67 years with her husband, who had battled illness for a long time. "We were together out of habit, and then he suddenly left one day. Even now, it still feels unfamiliar when I come home after going out and sit down to eat," she said.

The cast also could not hide their sadness at her confession that the absence of a partner she had shared daily life with for so many years still had not become familiar.

Kim Young-ok said the comfort she received from fellow actors Ban Hyo-jung, Sa Mi-ja, and Baek Su-ryun, who had also lost their spouses, has been a great source of strength.

She also kept her trademark cheerful wit. Referring to her colleagues, Kim Young-ok joked, "They’re all widows," and added, "I said, 'We somehow became the Widows' Association,' and they told me, 'Sister, we're not widows, we're elderly people living alone.'" Her banter drew laughter as she and her colleagues, who had gone through the same pain first, comforted one another with jokes.

She also revealed a special connection with Kim Gu-ra. Kim Gu-ra expressed his gratitude to Kim Young-ok, saying, "You gave a big gift when our child turned one. You gave one don of gold." Kim Young-ok immediately corrected him, saying, "It was two don." Realizing his mistake, Kim Gu-ra quickly apologized, breaking into a sweat and drawing laughter.

Kim Young-ok expressed her appreciation for Kim Gu-ra, saying, "He keeps sending meat and rice cakes to thank me for that."

Kim Gu-ra then said, "I’ll keep that money safe and use it for our child's tuition," showing that he still treasures the gift he received from Kim Young-ok.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.