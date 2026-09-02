“Rosé Has Become More Expensive”... Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Remark Ahead of First Korea Concert in Four Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Pop star Bruno Mars publicly invited BLACKPINK’s Rosé to join him ahead of his first concert in Korea in four years. He expressed his wish to perform their global hit “APT.” together again in Korea, adding a playful joke: “She’s gotten expensive these days. She doesn’t even answer my calls.”

Bruno Mars recently sat down for an interview with Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s YouTube channel 14F Il-sa-epeu, where he discussed music, performances, and various other topics.

During the interview, Bruno Mars described his music by saying, “I’ve collected some very romantic songs,” explaining that they are “songs about the good and bad sides of love.” He continued, “Now I get to sing these songs live, and I’ll be doing that in Korea soon,” referring to his upcoming concert in Korea.

Bruno Mars then brought up Rosé first. After saying, “I got to get Rosie up there,” he publicly invited her, saying, “Rosé, if you’re listening or watching, let me know what I have to do to sing ‘APT.’ with you in Korea.”

Bruno Mars expressed his anticipation of performing “APT.” with Rosé again in Korea, saying it “would be a full-circle moment.”

He also did not forget his trademark humor. Bruno Mars joked, “Only if I can afford her,” then added, “She’s gotten expensive these days. My goodness, she doesn’t even answer my calls anymore,” drawing laughter.

The remarks were playful, based on Bruno Mars’s friendship with Rosé, with whom he collaborated on “APT.” The two showcased remarkable musical chemistry and achieved global success with the song, released in October 2024.

At the end of the interview, Bruno Mars also heightened anticipation of his reunion with Korean fans, saying, “Korea, I’m coming. We’re going to party together.”

Meanwhile, Bruno Mars will hold four concerts in Korea under The Romantic Tour on May 21–22 and 25–26, 2027, at the main stadium of Goyang Stadium in Goyang City. His upcoming shows will mark his first solo concerts in Korea in approximately four years, following his 2023 performances.

Since Bruno Mars has personally and publicly proposed a joint performance of “APT.” to Rosé, attention is focused on whether the two will share the stage again during his first concert in Korea in four years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.