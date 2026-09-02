Lee Min-jung Nearly Lost Her Son in a Crowd in China Without Lee Byung-hun: "I Felt Like I’d Aged Ten Years"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung experienced a frightening moment during a trip to China with both sets of parents, nearly losing her family in a crowd without her husband, Lee Byung-hun.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel "Lee Min-jung MJ" released footage of Lee Min-jung traveling to Dalian, China, with both sets of parents and her children on a family trip to honor the parents, without Lee Byung-hun.

After arriving safely in China, the family went sightseeing following dinner. However, when they stepped outside, the streets were packed with tourists, leaving barely any room to walk.

Lee Min-jung appeared flustered and said, "There are so many people. As expected, nothing is going according to plan."

Lee Min-jung had planned to ride a gondola with her daughter, Seoi, that day. However, Seoi fell asleep, so they returned to their accommodation first. Lee Min-jung expressed her disappointment, saying, "I was supposed to take my daughter Seoi on the gondola today, but she fell asleep, so we went back to the accommodation first."

To make matters worse, the family members became separated in the crowd of tourists. Lee Min-jung looked worried as she said, "My family members have all scattered in this crowded place."

She then began calling out loudly for her son, Jun Hoo, saying, "This is a disaster. One person decided to stay here while another went looking, and everything has turned chaotic."

Fortunately, she reunited with her son and the rest of the family shortly afterward. Lee Min-jung brushed back her hair in relief and said, "We finally found each other. I was scared out of my wits."

Jun Hoo also drew attention by holding tightly to his grandmothers’ hands as he moved, apparently worried that he might lose his family again.

Lee Min-jung explained, "I was so startled that I almost decided to go home. But then I thought, ‘We came all this way, waited this long, and even got lost on the way, so we should ride it,’ and now we’re heading over to take it."

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.