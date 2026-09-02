'Koo Jun-yup's sister-in-law' Dee Hsu: "My late sister Barbie Hsu appears in my dreams almost every day... I tattooed her name on my neck"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Dee Hsu opened up about her enduring longing for her late older sister, Barbie Hsu. She also confessed that she meets her sister in her dreams almost every day.

On the 1st, the Taiwan edition of Vogue released a pictorial and interview with Dee Hsu, who graced the cover of the September 2026 issue. This pictorial holds added significance in that it is a cover featuring Dee Hsu as the sole protagonist.

In an interview, Dee Hsu revealed her honest feelings about returning to her activities after saying goodbye to her older sister, Barbie Hsu.

Regarding the timing of her return, she confessed, "I think it is a bit too early for me to return right now, because only a year has passed," adding, "Actually, I still have a lot of emotions left in my heart."

Nevertheless, she said that the wishes of those around her played a big role in her decision to stand in front of the camera again. Dee Hsu said that not only the production team and the broadcasting station but also her mother wanted to see her get back on her feet, adding, "I thought it would be better to go out and bravely face all of this rather than stay at home grieving."

Her deep longing was clearly evident, especially in the parts where she mentioned Barbie Hsu, who had passed away earlier. Dee Hsu confessed, "I dream about my sister almost every day." Even in their dreams, the two were not much different from the past. She said they hosted a show together, worked, took photos, and attended gatherings.

Not all dreams were happy. There were times when things went well and times when they did not, and times when they were enjoyable and times when they were not. Dee Hsu described even that aspect as "just like before." In a sense, she is still living an ordinary daily life with her older sister, whom she can no longer meet in reality, at least in her dreams.

She also spoke candidly about the moments when she hides her sadness. She tries to appear strong in front of her three daughters, but sometimes she secretly sheds tears alone in her room. She said that when that happens, her daughters come over and hug their mother.

At the end of the interview, Dee Hsu was also asked, "If 20-year-old Dee Hsu were to ask her current self what it means to become an adult, what would you answer?"

Her answer perfectly captured the past year. "Becoming an adult is truly not an easy task. You have to face many challenges. Things you thought were far removed from you can happen suddenly. You must be prepared to accept them," she said.

Dee Hsu had the character '媛' (Won), taken from Barbie Hsu's name, tattooed on the back of her neck. Although her sister was gone, Barbie Hsu still remained in every corner of her life.

Meanwhile, Barbie Hsu passed away suddenly last February after contracting the flu while traveling in Japan with her family, which subsequently worsened into pneumonia. She was 48 years old. At the time, Dee Hsu mourned, saying, "I was happy to be able to live as her younger sister in this life."

Barbie Hsu is also well known in Korea for her love story with Koo Jun-yup, a former member of the group Clon. The two dated for about a year in the late 1990s but broke up and went their separate ways. Barbie Hsu married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011 and had one son and one daughter, but they divorced in 2021.

Later, Koo Jun-yup contacted Barbie Hsu using the phone number he had used about 20 years earlier, and their paths crossed again. After reuniting, the couple registered their marriage in 2022 and became husband and wife, garnering significant attention in Korea and Taiwan for their love story of reuniting after many years.

However, the couple parted ways after Barbie Hsu suddenly passed away about three years after their marriage. Even after saying goodbye to his wife, Koo Jun-yup has remained in Taiwan to mourn her. In particular, reports from local media showing his consistent visits to Barbie Hsu's grave added to the sense of sorrow.

Barbie Hsu and Dee Hsu debuted together in the 1990s as the group SOS and have long been loved as representative sister stars of the Taiwanese entertainment industry.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.