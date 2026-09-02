Was the Controversy Over Jun Hyun-moo’s Alleged Staged Trip a Burden? ‘I Live Alone’ Suddenly Skips Official Event but Continues Social Media Promotion

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The production team of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s variety show ‘I Live Alone,’ which has been embroiled in allegations that broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo’s ‘impromptu trip’ to Kazakhstan was staged, suddenly skipped a scheduled official event. However, unlike its absence from the official event, the team has continued promoting this week’s broadcast normally through social media.

The 2026 Brand of the Year Awards ceremony was held on the first at The Shilla Seoul in Jung-gu, Seoul. ‘I Live Alone’ was selected as the winner in the observational variety program category for the fifth consecutive year.

Jung Ji-woon PD had originally been scheduled to represent the program, attend the photo wall and ceremony, and deliver an acceptance speech. ‘I Live Alone’ was also included on the list of attendees released by the organizers on the 31st of last month.

However, Jung Ji-woon PD did not appear at the photo wall that day. The decision not to attend was reportedly made on the morning of the event. Some have speculated that the production team may have felt burdened about appearing at an official event while controversy surrounding Jun Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan continues.

Although it skipped the official event, ‘I Live Alone’ continued promoting its broadcast as scheduled.

The ‘I Live Alone’ team posted a preview video for this week’s broadcast featuring SHINee’s Choi Min-ho on its official social media account that day. The production team introduced Choi Min-ho’s daily life as he took on the new hobby of making bonsai, writing, "Passionate Min-ho has changed!" It then encouraged viewers to watch, saying, "Don’t miss ‘I Live Alone’ this Friday at 11:10 p.m."

In other words, while skipping the official event without providing any additional explanation about the controversy surrounding the Kazakhstan shoot, the team has continued promoting the program through social media.

Previously, ‘I Live Alone’ showed Jun Hyun-moo taking an impromptu trip to Almaty, Kazakhstan, during a break in his schedule in broadcasts aired on the 14th and 21st of last month. The program portrayed him arriving at Incheon International Airport, considering where to travel, choosing Kazakhstan, purchasing a ticket that same day, and departing.

After the broadcasts, questions arose over whether filming could really have been carried out without any advance preparation. In particular, doubts about the ‘impromptu trip’ concept grew after viewers pointed out that driving in Kazakhstan requires documents such as a Russian translation and notarization of a Korean driver’s license, in connection with a scene in which Jun Hyun-moo used a rental car locally.

On the 25th of last month, the production team denied the allegations, saying, "Jun Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan was exactly as shown on the broadcast." It added that Jun Hyun-moo had submitted the international driver’s license and passport required by the local rental-car company immediately before departure and rented the vehicle. The team also stated, "We did not receive any filming support or sponsorship related to this trip to Kazakhstan."

The controversy resurfaced after Almaty authorities introduced the shoot as having been carried out with support from the tourism authorities.

The production team eventually issued a second statement on the 31st of last month. It said, "We did not receive financial sponsorship or production funding from the Almaty tourism authorities," while explaining, "The shoot proceeded smoothly after we received assistance with the administrative procedures required for local filming and cooperation necessary for on-site production."

Criticism continued that the explanation had changed: in its first statement, the team said it had received no filming support or sponsorship, whereas in the second, it acknowledged receiving administrative and filming cooperation from local authorities.

Meanwhile, the fallout from the Kazakhstan shoot continues after the ‘I Live Alone’ production team ultimately failed to appear at the first official event it had been scheduled to attend since the controversy began.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.