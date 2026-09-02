Hwang Bo-ra, Ha Jung-woo’s Sister-in-Law, Shocked by Her Mother’s Dementia Test: “Where Is Our Home?”... “I Regret It”

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Bo-ra underwent dementia testing for her mother, who had been helping with childcare, after becoming concerned about her worsening forgetfulness. She was shocked when the results revealed an unexpected diagnosis.

On the first, Hwang Bo-ra’s YouTube channel “Boravariety” released footage of her visiting a neurology hospital with her mother for dementia testing.

Hwang Bo-ra said, “Are there other people whose parents help them with childcare, like mine do? My parents often look after our child, Woin, on behalf of my busy husband and me. Recently, my mother has been increasingly forgetful, so I took her in for a dementia screening.”

She added, “She sometimes leaves the water running, or repeats things she has already said... I was anxious and worried as we went through the testing, and the results we faced were incredibly shocking,” heightening curiosity about the outcome.

Hwang Bo-ra also opened up about conflicts caused by differences in their approaches to childcare. “To be honest, my mother and I often clashed because we have different ways of raising a child. But it became a major source of stress for her and even led to depression. I felt it was all my fault, and I regretted it,” she confessed.

Hwang Bo-ra headed to the neurology hospital with a tense expression, saying, “I’m going to get my brain health and risk of developing dementia checked.”

She expressed her concern, saying, “I think her health checkup came back normal, without any problems, but we’ll have this test today. I hope nothing is wrong.”

As the atmosphere grew awkward after Hwang Bo-ra scolded her mother before the examination, she tried to lighten the mood by suggesting they play rock-paper-scissors.

When it was finally her mother’s turn for the examination, Hwang Bo-ra revealed her anxiety, saying, “It was really difficult to persuade Mom to come, but now that we’re here, I’m worried.”

She also recalled an incident involving her maternal grandmother. Hwang Bo-ra said, “I once went home after hearing that my maternal grandmother had passed away, but as soon as my mother arrived, she started saying strange things: ‘Why is my mother over there?’ and ‘What is our home address?’ When she was examined, it turned out to be a psychological issue.”

Hwang Bo-ra’s concern grew as she saw how her mother had given up “a life for herself” after beginning to help raise a child.

The examination included an electroencephalogram and an autonomic nervous system test. Her mother also grumbled, “Why did you bring me to a place like this? I’m not at the age where I need to undergo something like this yet.”

Hwang Bo-ra expressed concern for her family’s health, saying, “Dad said he wants to try it too.” During the examination, she also revealed her hurt feelings after the complicated emotions she had been holding in eventually surfaced.

The doctor later explained, “The forgetfulness your mother is showing now is highly likely to be temporary.” However, the subsequent result was unexpected: her mother was diagnosed with severe depression.

Hwang Bo-ra was shocked by the unexpected result. Reflecting on the stress her mother had endured and on her own approach to childcare, she expressed her remorse.

Fortunately, her estimated risk of developing dementia was relatively low, at 20%. The doctor reassured Hwang Bo-ra and her mother, saying, “She will improve if her current stress is managed well.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married Kim Young-hoon in 2022. He is the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of Ha Jung-woo. She gave birth to her first son in 2024 and is currently undergoing IVF treatment in hopes of having a second child.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.