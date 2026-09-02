'89-Year-Old' Kim Young-ok Has Cared for Her Paralyzed Grandson for Eight Years While Mourning Her Husband: 'Only a Lingering Knot in My Heart Remains'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Young-ok opened up about caring for her eldest grandson for eight years after he was diagnosed with paraplegia following a traffic accident.

On MBC's Playlist 109, which aired on the 1st, Kim Young-ok looked back on the difficult moments in her life and mentioned the tragic accident that befell her eldest grandson.

Kim Young-ok struggled to recall the time when her eldest grandson was diagnosed with paraplegia after a traffic accident, saying, "After that, there was a time when I wondered, 'Could something like this happen to me?' I'm still taking care of him now."

Kim Young-ok's grandson was diagnosed with paraplegia after being struck in 2015 by a vehicle driven by an unlicensed, drunk driver. In 2024, Kim Young-ok appeared on Channel A's Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic and revealed that she had been caring for her grandson for eight years, saying, "I truly resent the driver. He hit a perfectly healthy child head-on while completely drunk, driving a vehicle with improper registration. My grandson nearly died."

It is known that Kim Young-ok took over caring for her grandson after her daughter's health deteriorated from years of caregiving.

On top of that, she was widowed. Kim Young-ok said, "Then, on May 17 last year, my husband passed away. After he was gone, I felt deeply moved, and I began to feel his absence."

She continued, "I wasn't exactly the best or warmest wife, and I just felt terribly sorry. Whenever my husband wanted to do something, I always opposed him because I was afraid he might get himself into trouble." She also opened up about the regret that overwhelmed her after his death.

Kim Young-ok shared her subdued yet heartbreaking feelings, saying, "I regret that I may have discouraged my husband too much from doing what he wanted. That has become a lingering knot in my heart. I thought I wouldn't be like this. Saying that I would be strong and all that—that was a lie."

After hearing this, DinDin recalled, "I went to the funeral home and asked, 'Are you okay?' She said, 'We're all going to leave this world today or tomorrow, so I'm okay.'"

Kim Young-ok explained her outlook on life despite enduring painful experiences, saying, "I simply live positively. I'm not the only one this happens to, and we have to accept it. No one likes the idea of dying."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.