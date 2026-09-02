In Se-yeon Goes Live Defiantly After Being Booked Over Zolpidem Use: “I Didn’t Use Illegal Drugs. It’s True I Took K’s Medication”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Internet broadcaster BJ In Se-yeon, whose real name is In Se-yeon, was booked by police on suspicion of taking psychotropic medication and directly addressed the allegations during a livestream on the day the report was published.

Her romantic partner, BJ K, also appeared on the broadcast and showed his support by sending virtual gifts worth approximately 1.25 million won.

In Se-yeon went live on her personal Soop channel on the 1st and directly explained the allegations that had emerged that day concerning her use of psychotropic medication.

In Se-yeon had initially announced that she would start streaming at around 7:30 p.m., but she did not go live even after the scheduled time had passed.

Coincidentally, reports emerged during that interval that In Se-yeon had been booked by police on suspicion of taking psychotropic medication, drawing intense attention from her fans.

However, there was another reason for the delay. At around 7:48 p.m., In Se-yeon posted a notice saying, in essence, “The door to the room where I broadcast is locked,” and later even shared a photo, writing, “I’m going to break the doorknob after all.” She eventually began streaming at 8:41 p.m., about an hour later than scheduled.

In Se-yeon did not avoid the controversy surrounding her when she appeared on the broadcast. Instead, she first asked, “Did you all see the article that came out?” and then laughed as she said, “I brought an article for you because I thought you might be bored starting September 1.”

She then referred to the allegation that her partner, K, had obtained sleeping pills through a proxy prescription. “It’s related to that,” she said, explaining, “The incident happened in June, but the article came out almost two and a half months later.”

In Se-yeon acknowledged that she and K had in fact been investigated together, but drew a clear line between that fact and the proxy-prescription allegation.

“It’s a fact that my brother and I were investigated over the proxy prescription; I didn’t receive a proxy prescription,” she said. She added, “People are saying I received a proxy prescription and was investigated together with him, but that is not a fact.”

Regarding the fact that she had taken medication at the time, she said, “Something happened with my brother, so I took a lot of medication—his medication.”

She explained that the issue arose while she was seeking treatment at an emergency room, which led to the investigation.

Apparently anticipating speculation that her recent hair bleaching was intended to evade the investigation, she addressed the matter first.

“When I was already being investigated, they cut 100 strands of my hair. It was when my hair was black,” In Se-yeon said. “That has already passed, so the bleaching has nothing to do with it.”

K also appeared during the broadcast. He entered In Se-yeon’s stream and sent 12,486 virtual gifts known as star balloons. Their value is approximately 1.25 million won.

K publicly supported his girlfriend by leaving the message, “I can’t hear the audio, but keep fighting today as well.”

As questions about the matter continued, In Se-yeon once again emphasized her position by displaying the following message on the broadcast screen: “I did not use illegal drugs. I did not receive a proxy prescription. I was investigated before bleaching my hair. I’m sorry for causing concern.”

According to Seoul Gangnam Police Station, three people, including In Se-yeon and K, were booked on July 30 on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act. They are being investigated in connection with taking the sleeping pill Zolpidem, which is classified as a psychotropic medication.

K is also suspected of having a sleeping pill classified as a psychotropic medication prescribed through an acquaintance and then receiving it. During a personal broadcast on the 27th of last month, K acknowledged that he had been questioned by police over the allegation.

Meanwhile, In Se-yeon and K went public with their relationship in April after overcoming an 11-year age gap. In Se-yeon began her internet broadcasting career in 2019 and became widely known after appearing on The Influencer, a Netflix original variety show.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.