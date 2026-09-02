Dex, Who Has ‘Temporarily Suspended YouTube Activities,’ Steps In to Congratulate Pani Bottle on Revealing His Girlfriend: “Congratulations, Sister-in-Law”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Dex, who has taken a brief pause from his YouTube activities, personally stepped in to congratulate Pani Bottle after the travel creator revealed his girlfriend.

Travel creator Pani Bottle, whose real name is Park Jae-han and who has 2.6 million subscribers, uploaded a video titled “Taking a Honeymoon on the World’s Largest Cruise Ship” to his YouTube channel on the 31st of last month.

That day, Pani Bottle surprised viewers by revealing the girlfriend who had joined him on the cruise trip. After introducing her, he joked, “We’re not married, but we came on our honeymoon first,” and added, “We agreed to call it our honeymoon, right? You’re not going to ask later why we never went on a honeymoon, are you?”

Pani Bottle’s girlfriend was introduced in the video by the name “Merona.” The name is reportedly taken from the game ID she usually uses.

As Pani Bottle’s previously undisclosed girlfriend appeared, subscribers continued to send their congratulations. What drew particular attention was the reaction from Dex, who is currently taking a temporary break from YouTube activities.

Dex, who became acquainted with Pani Bottle through Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Adventure by Accident,” left a comment directly on the video.

Dex made a witty joke using the girlfriend’s nickname, writing, “It’s my first time meeting you, sister-in-law, but please bring me a Merona when you come.” He continued, “Pani hyung and sister-in-law, my heartfelt congratulations to you both! Be happy.”

Dex naturally called Pani Bottle’s girlfriend “sister-in-law,” even though the two have not yet married, and blessed their future together. Pani Bottle responded by liking Dex’s comment.

In June, Dex uploaded a video titled “I’m Going to Put a Comma in My Seven-Year YouTube Journey” to his own YouTube channel and announced that he would temporarily suspend his YouTube activities.

At the time, Dex said he would take a break from YouTube and spend some time recharging. Although he has become difficult to see on his own channel, he showed that his close friendship with Pani Bottle remains strong by personally commenting on his friend’s girlfriend reveal.

Meanwhile, Pani Bottle is receiving intense attention after showing himself enjoying a cruise trip with his girlfriend in the video. Since he clearly stated that “we are not married,” the video was not an official marriage announcement. However, his description of the trip as a “honeymoon” has sparked interest in the couple’s future plans.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.