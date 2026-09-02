Juicy Se-yeon and K Under Police Investigation for Alleged Drug Use; Taken to Hospital in Ambulance

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] In Se-yeon and K, a famous streamer couple, are under police investigation for alleged drug use.

Seoul Gangnam Police Station said it booked three people, including In Se-yeon and K, on July 30 on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act and is investigating them.

K is accused of obtaining zolpidem, classified as a psychotropic drug, through a proxy prescription from an acquaintance and taking it with In Se-yeon in June. At the time, In Se-yeon was taken away in an ambulance, revealing indications that she had taken zolpidem. After a preliminary investigation, police changed their status to suspects in July.

K and In Se-yeon are streamers with 700,000 and 300,000 subscribers, respectively.

Baek Ji-eun Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.