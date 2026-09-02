They Didn’t Recognize Hyun Bin Even When They Saw Him... They Took Photos Without Hyun Bin: “That Guy Is a Really Famous Actor” (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Hyun Bin became the children’s photographer for the day, bringing warm laughter to the scene. Despite the children’s innocent failure to recognize top star Hyun Bin, he willingly took their photos, drawing attention.

On the SBS entertainment program “Whenever Possible,” which aired on the 1st, actors Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan appeared as guest friends. They spent time with Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

After finishing a meal together, Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Hyun Bin, and Woo Do-hwan headed out for tea. Along the way, they happened to run into some young fans, who could not hide their excitement after recognizing the familiar faces.

The children recognized Yoo Jae-suk first and expressed their delight, saying, “I really like you so much.” Excited by the unexpected encounter, they then spotted Woo Do-hwan with Yoo Jae-suk and exclaimed, “Aren’t you Woo Do-hwan? Wow.”

After meeting the stars one after another, the children asked them to take a photo together. As they posed for pictures in the cheerful atmosphere, one child finally recognized Yoo Yeon-seok, who had been standing nearby.

Looking at Yoo Yeon-seok, the child said, “Aren’t you Yoo Yeon-seok? ‘Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia.’” The cast members burst out laughing. The children’s belated recognition of Yoo Yeon-seok kept the atmosphere lively.

The children then looked for someone to take a group photo, asking, “Could you take a picture for us?” Their attention turned to none other than Hyun Bin. They naturally handed their phone to him, and Hyun Bin accepted it without making a fuss.

Watching this, Yoo Yeon-seok spoke for the children who had failed to recognize Hyun Bin and joked, “That guy is a really famous actor. You don’t know Hyun Bin? Hyun Bin? ‘Made in Korea.’” Still unaware of who Hyun Bin was, the children calmly replied, “Really?” Their innocent reaction once again sent everyone into laughter.

Even so, Hyun Bin showed no sign of embarrassment or disappointment and gladly granted the children’s request. Taking the phone, he carefully photographed the children and the cast so they could preserve a wonderful memory. Seeing a top star famous enough to be recognized by name instantly become the children’s photographer for the day brought warm laughter.

Although it was a brief meeting in an unexpected place, it became an unforgettable special memory for the young fans. In particular, the scene of Hyun Bin willingly fulfilling their request and even taking on the role of photographer provided both understated fun and warmth on the program.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.