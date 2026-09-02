Is That Really Jo Hye-ryun? Her White Hair and Wrinkle-Covered Face Leave Fans Stunned by Her Dramatically Aged Appearance

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun captured attention with dramatic elderly-character makeup.

On the first, Jo Hye-ryun shared several photos taken during a performance of the play "I Love You, Mom" on her social media, along with the message: "The play 'I Love You, Mom' is receiving so much love. I’m incredibly happy and grateful to play Cheoldong’s mother~~ And I love and respect all the mothers in this world!!!"

In the photos, Jo Hye-ryun appears fully immersed in her character onstage. Unlike her usual bright and energetic image, her lightly graying curly hair and face marked by the passage of time completely transform the mood. The wrinkles added around her eyes and across her forehead also look remarkably natural, conveying the character’s age and life experience.

Because audiences are accustomed to Jo Hye-ryun’s usually cheerful and energetic persona, her bold transformation for the stage character is all the more striking.

Jo Hye-ryun is currently meeting audiences as Cheoldong’s mother in the production. In her post, she not only expressed her affection for the play but also conveyed her respect and gratitude to all mothers, adding further meaning to the message at the heart of the production.

Meanwhile, I Love You, Mom is a comedy family play originally produced in 2019 and brought back to the stage in 2024 under Jo Hye-ryun’s direction. Centered on the story of a mother who raised her son alone and her son, the play portrays love and sacrifice for family through laughter and emotion. Jo Hye-ryun both directs and stars in the production, continuing her active career across television and the stage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.