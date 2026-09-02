"No Drugs, No Proxy Prescription"...In Se-yeon Addresses Police Booking During Livestream → ♥K Shows Support With 1.25 Million Won in Star Balloons

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] BJ In Se-yeon directly addressed being booked by police on suspicion of drug-related offenses.

During a livestream on the 1st, In Se-yeon said, "Did you see the article that came out? I brought an article because I thought you might be bored. The incident happened in June. It wasn't that I received a proxy prescription—I took a lot of my older brother K's medication because something happened involving him."

Regarding her recent hair bleaching, she claimed, "I had black hair when I was questioned by the police, and they cut 100 strands of my hair. It's already in the past, so the bleaching doesn't matter."

As questions about drugs continued, In Se-yeon also displayed the following message on the broadcast screen: "I did not use drugs. I did not receive a proxy prescription. I was questioned before bleaching my hair. I apologize for causing concern."

K, who is publicly dating In Se-yeon, also appeared on the broadcast that day. He entered In Se-yeon's stream and sent her 12,486 star balloons, saying, "I can't hear the sound, but keep fighting today as well." The gift was worth approximately 1.25 million won.

On July 30, Seoul Gangnam Police Station booked three people, including In Se-yeon and K, on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act involving psychotropic substances. K is suspected of obtaining the psychotropic sleep medication Zolpidem through a proxy prescription arranged by an acquaintance and taking it with In Se-yeon.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.