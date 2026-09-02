Stellar's Minhee to Marry on the 12th: "My Fiancé Is a Kind and Considerate Person"

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Minhee, a former member of the group Stellar, is getting married.

On the 2nd, Minhee shared wedding photos on her personal account and announced that she would be getting married on the 12th.

Minhee stated, "I met a kind and wonderful person with whom I feel most comfortable and laugh the most when we are together, and we decided to spend the rest of our lives together. I imagine some of you may be surprised by this sudden news, and I feel a little shy sharing news like this after such a long time. Still, I am truly grateful for your warm congratulations."

She continued, "If there is anyone I have not yet managed to contact, I hope you will understand generously. I would also be very happy and grateful if you felt comfortable reaching out to me first. I will make this new beginning beautiful and live a happy life. I will cherish your congratulations for a very long time."

Minhee debuted as a member of Stellar in 2011. Stellar debuted with "Rocket Girl" and gained recognition, earning the nickname "sexy queen" with "Marionette," before disbanding in 2018.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.