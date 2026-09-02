E Sens Appeals 5 Million Won Fine for Indecent Assault → First Hearing Today (2nd)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper E Sens will stand trial on charges of indecent assault.

The first hearing for E Sens, who was indicted on charges of indecent assault, will be held today, the 2nd, before a single judge of Criminal Division 12 at the Seoul Southern District Court.

The court issued a summary order in June imposing a 5 million won fine on E Sens. However, E Sens fully denied the charges, contested the decision, and requested a trial, leading him to stand before the court.

E Sens is accused of indecently assaulting Woman A, whom he first met at a club in Itaewon, Yongsan District, Seoul, in August 2025. Despite her expressing that she did not want it, he allegedly pressed his body against hers from behind and attempted to kiss her.

Regarding the allegations, E Sens stated, "The physical contact occurred with mutual consent and in a natural atmosphere. There was no coercion, assault, or threat whatsoever, and I never attempted any improper contact against the other person's will."

He explained, "When I went to a club with acquaintances last August, I naturally greeted Woman A's group at the party. We later toasted together and enjoyed ourselves dancing with our bodies close to each other. We also exchanged phone numbers. About an hour after arriving at the club, I went home alone by taxi, and I had no further contact or interaction with Woman A. Then, in December last year, Woman A suddenly posted about me on social media and contacted me, claiming that she had been a victim of indecent assault and demanding an apology."

He also stressed, "I consistently remained silent because I had no intention of apologizing for something that did not happen. Several months later, Woman A filed a complaint, and I am now facing a formal trial. I will faithfully participate in the trial proceedings and reveal the objective truth."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.