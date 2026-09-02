Jo Kwon loses his dog Gaga after 14 years together: “She stayed by my side through my birthday”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Jo Kwon expressed profound grief after losing Gaga, his dog of 14 years.

Jo Kwon announced on social media on the 1st that his dog Gaga had passed away at 5:26 p.m. on August 31. He recalled his daily routine of greeting Gaga first thing in the morning, changing her training pad, and preparing her medicine and food. “My days suddenly became so empty,” he wrote, describing the void left after the busy mornings he had spent caring for Gaga disappeared.

Gaga reportedly stayed by Jo Kwon’s side through his birthday before passing away. Jo Kwon said they had gone for a walk and that Gaga had remained in his arms until the day before her death, adding, “In the end, I couldn’t tell her one last time that I loved her.” He remembered Gaga as an exceptionally well-behaved dog who never caused trouble or fought with other dogs. Gaga, who drew people’s attention with her beautiful, elegant steps, passed away surrounded by the love of many people. “She is peaceful now, like Sleeping Beauty,” he wrote.

Jo Kwon also expressed regret over Gaga’s long illness. Recalling that Gaga had an accident on the bedding for the first time over the weekend, he said it felt as though she had become a puppy again after 14 years. He had planned to put a diaper on her and carry her around, but said she seemed to have left first so that he would not have to suffer. “With her tiny body, she endured what was a long illness without showing how much she was hurting, then left like an angel,” Jo Kwon wrote. “Because the entire universe of those 14 years, during which she waited for and watched over me endlessly, was me, I cannot help feeling sorry and missing her, no matter how much I think I treated her well without regrets.”

The photos shared with the post documented Jo Kwon and Gaga’s relationship, from when they first met as children to their final moments together. In one photo, young Gaga rested her front paws on a chair and gazed at Jo Kwon from close range, almost touching noses, hinting at their long bond.

Another photo showed a lengthy handwritten letter Jo Kwon had written to Gaga. Beneath the letter were the dates “2012.01.10-2026.08.31,” marking the time they spent together and deepening the sense of sorrow. Gaga lay peacefully with her eyes closed beneath a white cloth inside a flower-filled coffin. Jo Kwon gazed at her final appearance for a long time, then reached out to stroke her. A small heart ornament tied with red thread was placed on Gaga’s front paw.

Jo Kwon described Gaga as his “best and number-one audience member,” who always watched his performances. “I want to tell my kind Lady Gaga, the most beautiful in the world with the prettiest eyes, that I love her,” he wrote, adding, “I should have held you more, Gaga.” To Beaver, his other surviving dog, he said, “Gaga has to watch over Beaver so he doesn’t become depressed,” bringing the post to a close.

Jo Kwon, a member of 2AM and a musical theater actor, continues to meet the public through music, performances, variety shows, and other activities.

The full text of Jo Kwon’s social media post follows.

My days suddenly became so empty,

I used to greet you first thing in the morning, change your pad,

and busily prepare your morning medicine and food.

My mornings for you have disappeared.

On a day when heavy rain fell, as if the sweltering summer had tactfully stepped aside,

Gaga crossed the rainbow bridge at 5:26 p.m. on August 31, 2026.

Perhaps Gaga was not in a hurry. She stayed to see my birthday through,

and we even went for a walk and you were in my arms until the day before,

but in the end, I couldn’t tell you one last time that I loved you.

My sweet, devoted girl who never caused trouble and never once fought with another dog,

my incredibly kind Gaga.

You were so pretty and beautiful, walking in elegant little steps,

that people who saw you would sometimes turn around to look again.

Perhaps because you left after receiving so much love from everyone around you,

you are peaceful now, like Sleeping Beauty.

But my heart is endlessly empty, and I miss you so, so much.

Gaga had an accident on the bedding for the first time over the weekend.

It felt as though you had become a puppy again after 14 years.

Looking back, perhaps you never climbed onto the freshly washed bedding afterward

because you felt sorry toward me. I thought I would put a diaper on you and carry you around, but you left first so I would have less to endure.

You came to visit the people you missed in their dreams,

perhaps to tell them to take good care of our Kwon.

With your tiny body, you endured what was a long illness without showing your pain,

and after holding on so bravely, you left like an angel.

The universe of those 14 years, during which you waited endlessly and watched over me,

was entirely me. So even though I think I treated you well and have no regrets,

I suppose I cannot help feeling sorry and missing you.

To my best and number-one audience member, the most beautiful in the world

with the prettiest eyes, my kind Lady Gaga,

I want to tell you that I love you.

I should have held you more, Gaga!

Gaga, please watch over Beaver so he doesn’t become depressed!

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.