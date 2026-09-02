Ji Ye-eun♥VATA to Become Husband and Wife... Getting Married in December After One Year of Dating: "Certain About Each Other"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ji Ye-eun and VATA of We Dem Boyz are getting married.

According to a report by MyDaily on the 2nd, Ji Ye-eun and VATA will tie the knot on December 12 at a private venue in Seoul. The same-age couple, both born in 1994, reportedly became romantically involved after starting out as church friends. They have been dating for about a year. Although their relationship has not been long, they are said to have decided to marry based on their certainty and affection for each other.

The couple's relationship was first reported in April. At the time, both sides acknowledged that they were dating, stating, "The two, who had been colleagues, are seeing each other with good feelings," and adding, "We ask that you support them with warm regard."

The two have also naturally remained connected through their respective careers. VATA reportedly showed his support when Ji Ye-eun formed the project group CHOONGJU JI-C with Ji Seok-jin and performed at Waterbomb Seoul 2025 last year. In particular, he contributed by taking part in creating the choreography for their new song, "Milkshake."

Ji Ye-eun made her debut in 2017 through the web drama How To. She later rose to prominence through Seasons 3 and 4 of Coupang Play's comedy show Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea). Known for her distinctive cheerful charm and candid wit, she has also made her mark on variety shows. She currently continues her active career as a regular cast member of SBS's Running Man.

VATA is the leader of the dance crew We Dem Boyz. The crew gained recognition after appearing on Mnet's Street Man Fighter (SMF) in 2022 and finishing as runners-up. VATA later served as a coach on KBS's idol survival program Make Mate 1 and drew attention for choreographing BLACKPINK Jennie's "Like JENNIE."

The two, who have been actively working in their respective fields and earning public affection, have taken their relationship from same-age friends to lovers and now to spouses. Fans are continuing to congratulate the pair on their marriage as they remain active across television and live performances.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.