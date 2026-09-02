Kim Min-jong Sues MC Mong at Last Over ‘Illegal Gambling’ Allegations, Calling Them “Clearly False”

[Sportschosun Reporter Min-jung Cho] Singer and actor Kim Min-jong has finally sued MC Mong, who identified him as a member of an illegal gambling group. The name-based exposé that began during MC Mong’s livestream in May was handed over to a police investigation about three months later.

Attorney Oh Seong-heon of Ohkims Law Firm, Kim Min-jong’s legal representative, said on the 2nd that he had filed a complaint against MC Mong at Seoul Jongno Police Station on the 1st for allegedly violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation).

The case began during MC Mong’s livestream on May 18. MC Mong claimed that a so-called “baduk-i gambling group” involving figures from the entertainment industry existed, with stakes reaching hundreds of millions of won in a single game.

During the broadcast, he directly mentioned Kim Min-jong by name. MC Mong alleged that Kim Min-jong was connected to the group and had received money and a high-end imported car from a particular businessman. He also claimed that other well-known entertainers and industry figures were involved.

Kim Min-jong’s side immediately issued a rebuttal the following day, May 19. His legal representative stated that all the claims circulating online concerning illegal gambling, the receipt of money and valuables, and his private life were clearly false. Kim Min-jong also said the allegations surrounding him were untrue, stating, “I will respond carefully and firmly so that I do not disappoint those who have trusted and supported me for so long.” His legal representatives warned that they would pursue civil and criminal liability without any compromise.

MC Mong, however, continued making the allegations even after Kim Min-jong’s rebuttal. Through social media, he raised additional suspicions that Kim Min-jong and related individuals were looking for people who would give statements favorable to them, and released messages he claimed to have exchanged with a woman.

The remarks emerged as a financial dispute involving Cha Ga-won, chairwoman of P.ARK Group and a co-founder of ONE HUNDRED with MC Mong, escalated into a public exposé. MC Mong mentioned several entertainment-industry figures by name during his livestream, and Kim Min-jong took direct legal action. Kim Min-jong’s side explained that it had determined MC Mong’s remarks had seriously damaged his reputation and social standing, and that it filed the complaint after reviewing materials for about three months. It is also considering additional measures, including claims for damages, against those who reported or recirculated unverified allegations as though they were facts.

Kim Min-jong categorically denies the allegations that he participated in illegal gambling or received money and valuables. MC Mong maintains that he has secured related tips and materials. With the two sides sharply contradicting each other, the facts are expected to be determined through the police investigation.

Reporter Min-jung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.