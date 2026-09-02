Ji Ye-eun to Marry ♥ VATA on His Birthday, December 12... A Yearlong Romance That Endured Her Cancer Treatment Comes to Fruition

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Ji Ye-eun and VATA of We Dem Boyz, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyun, will get married in December.

CP Entertainment, Ji Ye-eun's agency, said on the 2nd, "The two have promised to share their lives based on deep trust," adding, "We ask for your warm congratulations and support as they prepare for this new beginning."

MyDaily previously reported exclusively that "Ji Ye-eun and VATA will walk down the aisle at a location in Seoul on December 12." The date has drawn particular attention because December 12 is reportedly VATA's birthday.

Born in 1994 and the same age, Ji Ye-eun and VATA have nurtured their love while dating for about a year. They reportedly decided to marry based on their certainty and affection for each other.

News of their relationship first emerged in April. At the time, both sides acknowledged that they were dating, saying, "The two, who had been colleagues, have been seeing each other with positive feelings," and, "We ask that you support them with warm regard."

Since then, the two have openly expressed their affection and continued their relationship in the public eye. They shared photos and videos of themselves together on social media and revealed their special bond on television by mentioning their mutual nickname, 'pupp-di.' Ji Ye-eun expressed her affection for VATA on several occasions, while VATA reportedly stayed by her side as she went through a difficult period battling thyroid cancer.

The two also continued to cross paths naturally in their respective fields. VATA reportedly supported Ji Ye-eun when she formed the project group 'CHOONGJU JI-C' with Ji Seok-jin and performed at Waterbomb Seoul 2025 last year. In particular, he contributed by directly participating in the choreography for their new song, 'Milkshake.'

Ji Ye-eun made her debut in 2017 with the web drama 'How To.' She later rose to prominence through Seasons 3 and 4 of Coupang Play's comedy show Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea). Known for her distinctive cheerful charm and candid wit, she has also made her mark in variety entertainment. She currently continues her active career as a regular cast member of SBS's variety program 'Running Man.'

VATA is the leader of the dance crew We Dem Boyz. The crew gained recognition after appearing on Mnet's 'Street Man Fighter (SMF)' in 2022 and finishing as runners-up. He later served as a coach on KBS's idol survival program 'Make Mate 1' and drew attention for choreographing BLACKPINK Jennie's 'Like JENNIE.'

After developing from same-age friends into a couple, the two—who have each remained active in their respective fields—are now preparing to begin a new chapter as husband and wife. Congratulations are pouring in for Ji Ye-eun and VATA as they prepare to marry in December and become lifelong partners.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.