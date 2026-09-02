Esther Lyuh Reveals She Underwent 28 Sessions of Electroconvulsive Therapy for Family-History Depression: “I Haven’t Had Extreme Thoughts for a Year” (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Esther Lyuh revealed that symptoms of her genetically inherited, treatment-resistant depression have improved.

The December 1 episode of KBS2’s variety show Problem Child in House, episode 327, featured Esther Lyuh, a medical doctor who became a CEO of a company with annual sales of 300 billion won, and Hong Hye-geol, one of South Korea’s leading medical journalists and the head of a medical channel with 2.03 million subscribers. They joined the show’s hosts—Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae—for a lively quiz talk show.

From the beginning of the episode, Esther Lyuh and Hong Hye-geol turned the studio upside down with their unrestrained revelations about their 33-year marriage. Hong Hye-geol’s youthful appearance was especially striking for someone born in 1967. When Kim Jong-kook exclaimed, “He looks younger than anyone I’ve ever seen,” Hong Hye-geol cheekily replied, “The secret to looking young is having a good wife.” Esther Lyuh chimed in, “No stress, no aging.” Hong Hye-geol even boasted, “I don’t even know the concept of sulking,” but he quickly became irritated while recounting how Esther Lyuh had scolded him after he got drunk a few days earlier. Yang Se-chan seized on the contradiction, saying, “Your face is completely sulky. You look furious,” prompting laughter.

The couple’s realistic married life also added to the humor after they moved back in together for the first time in five years. Asked how she felt about living together again, Esther Lyuh said, “It’s fine,” but firmly drew the line: “I don’t think we can share a room. I wish my husband wouldn’t come into my bathroom.” She then revealed, “He uses three towels at a time and throws the used towels on the floor. He hasn’t flushed the toilet in 33 years,” shocking the hosts. Joo Woo-jae shook his head and said, “He may be the ultimate example of this.” Hong Hye-geol stubbornly defended himself, saying, “Urine is sterile. At first, it was about saving money,” adding to the laughter. Even so, Esther Lyuh said she personally gathers the towels after her husband showers because she worries he might slip, showing the affection between the 33-year couple despite their constant bickering.

Kim Sook named Hong Hye-geol, alongside Jang Hang-jun, Lee Sang-soon, and Do Kyung-wan, as one of the “four great husbands in the entertainment industry blessed with their wives.” Hong Hye-geol confidently claimed the top spot, saying, “I’m definitely number one among them. Those men actually do something. I really don’t do anything at all.” Song Eun-i corrected him, saying, “Hang-jun works really hard. He just doesn’t talk about it,” which further highlighted Hong Hye-geol’s uniquely charmed life.

The medical channel run by Hong Hye-geol also became a topic of discussion. He revealed that Esther Lyuh provides 180 million won per month to cover year-round live broadcasts and appearance fees for experts. The support began at 80 million won and increased every year. He also disclosed that he now contacts the company’s accounting team directly instead of asking Esther Lyuh. However, Hong Hye-geol complained, “Not a single won of that 180 million won is left,” adding, “The channel has 2 million subscribers, but its videos get 2,000 views.” Kim Jong-kook criticized him, asking, “Do you spend 100 million won as casually as you use towels?” Joo Woo-jae added, “I understand the good intentions, but isn’t it your sister-in-law’s money?” When Kim Jong-kook finally asked, “Don’t you feel sorry?” Hong Hye-geol firmly answered, “No,” sending the studio into an uproar.

Hong Hye-geol also showed an unexpected side. When he said, “If I could die for someone I love, the opportunity itself would be an honor,” Esther Lyuh replied with firm faith, “I believe you when you say that. I think my husband would die in my place.” But the story then turned to a hike on Chiaksan, when Esther Lyuh was carried down the mountain on another man’s back while descending. Hong Hye-geol, whose knees were in poor condition, explained, “There was a strong man there,” revealing the couple’s uniquely awkward charm even in an otherwise touching moment.

When Hong Hye-geol suddenly asked Kim Jong-kook, “Could you die for your wife?” the newlywed replied, “Of course! I built these muscles so I could take an arrow for my wife!” His answer drew admiration. But when Hong Hye-geol complained, “It seems like you’re looking at me with pity,” Kim Jong-kook shot back, “No. Wouldn’t it be great if my wife opened a gym for me so I could just work out and live like that?” prompting more laughter.

Esther Lyuh’s unexpected charm also stood out. Hong Hye-geol described his wife as “very girlish, lively, kind, and gentle,” but revealed that her eyes and voice completely change whenever he posts something on social media that could cause controversy. Esther Lyuh coolly acknowledged her unusual side, saying, “I really am a psycho,” while Yang Se-chan marveled, “You two are truly made for each other.” Watching the pair, whose personalities are completely different yet somehow fit together, Joo Woo-jae joked, “You’re really a Tetris-like couple,” drawing laughter.

During the quiz segment, the show presented unusual questions such as “the content of a poem by a 92-year-old grandfather who won first prize in a Japanese senior citizens’ poetry contest,” “the decisive symptom used to assess the severity of depression,” and “a song used in CPR practice to maintain a consistent chest-compression rate.” The segment also gave the couple an opportunity to share deeper stories about their relationship.

The couple’s extraordinary first meeting and whirlwind marriage story were also revealed. On their first date, Hong Hye-geol suddenly took Esther Lyuh’s hand and proposed. He then lifted his shirt and asked her to examine his abdomen, leading Esther Lyuh to think he was “a pervert” and flee in a taxi. Despite the twists and turns, the two revealed that they married just 94 days after meeting, surprising everyone.

Hong Hye-geol’s charmed life reached its peak when Esther Lyuh’s unusually generous allowance was revealed. She said she had placed a full year’s worth of Hong Hye-geol’s allowance in cash inside a safe. Hong Hye-geol even casually added that he knew the password to his wife’s personal safe. Hong Jin-kyung declared, “I’m a woman, but she’s my role model. From today, Dr. Hong Hye-geol is my role model,” while Joo Woo-jae shouted, “I’m going to write a biography of Hong Hye-geol,” prompting more laughter. Esther Lyuh also said she would be fine with Hong Hye-geol remarrying after her death. Hong Hye-geol, however, never went so far as to say that he would not remarry, turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

Toward the end of the broadcast, Esther Lyuh shared her candid story of having undergone treatment for depression for many years. She said her condition had improved through consistent medication and 28 sessions of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), adding that her extreme thoughts had disappeared starting in October last year. She expressed gratitude for her current daily life. Hong Hye-geol explained that she continues to receive treatment despite her bright appearance and asked viewers to look at her with warmth. The couple had spent the entire program bickering and making people laugh, but their story also showed that they had supported each other’s pain and shortcomings in their own way for 33 years. This gave the description “a Tetris-like couple” an even deeper meaning.

KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, featuring dopamine-fueled conversations and quiz battles at the rooftop house, airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.