Ji Ye-eun ♥ VATA to Marry on December 12, Becoming Husband and Wife After Eight Months of Public Dating

Ji Ye-eun (left) and VATA. Photos: Sportschosun DB and VATA's social media

[Sportschosun Reporter Bit Jeong] Actress Ji Ye-eun, 32, and VATA, 32, leader of the dance crew We Dem Boyz, will become husband and wife after approximately eight months of public dating.

Ji Ye-eun's agency, CP Entertainment, told Sportschosun on the 2nd, "The two have promised to share their lives based on deep trust in each other," adding, "We ask for your warm congratulations and support as they prepare for a new beginning together."

The couple will hold their wedding ceremony at a private venue in Seoul on December 12 and begin their married life together.

Born in 1994, Ji Ye-eun and VATA are the same age. They first became acquainted as colleagues in the entertainment industry, grew closer through worshiping together at church, and began dating last year. They publicly confirmed their relationship in April and began dating in the public eye.

After confirming their relationship, they made no effort to hide their affection for each other. Ji Ye-eun mentioned her boyfriend VATA on variety shows and continued to nurture their relationship by sharing photos of them together on social media.

The two also continued their professional connection. Last year, VATA choreographed "Milkshake," a song by the project group CHOONGJU JI-C, formed by Ji Ye-eun and Ji Seok-jin.

Ji Ye-eun made her debut in 2017 through the web drama "How To." She later became widely known through Coupang Play's Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea) series and gained widespread popularity through various variety shows, including SBS's "Running Man," Coupang Play's "Office Workers Season 2," Netflix's "Kian's Bizarre B&B," and "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!"

VATA is active as the leader and choreographer of the dance crew We Dem Boyz. He rose to prominence after appearing on Mnet's "Street Man Fighter (SMF)" in 2022, where he finished as the runner-up. He also drew attention for choreographing Zico's "New Thing," Jennie's "Like JENNIE," and SuperM's "Tiger Inside."

Reporter Bit Jeong rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.