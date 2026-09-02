2AM’s Lee Chang-min Shows Off Dramatically Changed Look After Losing 9 kg... The Secret Was Not an Obesity Drug but ‘This’ (Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Chang-min, leader of the group 2AM, revealed the story behind his 9-kg weight loss.

The 10th episode of MBN and Kstar’s ‘Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,’ airing Friday the 4th at 9:10 p.m., will feature Jun Hyun-moo embarking on a food trip to Pohang and Yeongdeok County with 2AM members Lee Chang-min, Jo Kwon, Lim Seul-ong and Jeong Jin-woon. The trip promises food so abundant it makes your stomach rumble and your mouth drop open.

After arriving in Pohang, Jun Hyun-moo mentioned Kwaktube, who was temporarily away on an overseas schedule, saying, "That guy isn't here again today." He then added, "Still, today there are plenty of empty spots to fill, because I'm with four of you," before calling in 2AM. Lee Chang-min, Jo Kwon, Lim Seul-ong and Jeong Jin-woon immediately rewrote the lyrics of their debut song, ‘This Song,’ as ‘Gwamegi, Pohang-style raw fish soup,’ bringing big laughs from the start. Jun Hyun-moo complimented Lee Chang-min, saying, "I haven't seen you in a while, but you look a little different." Lee Chang-min surprised everyone by revealing the story behind his weight loss: "I lost 9 kg while competing on ‘Myeongmyeong Legend’..."

After the warm greetings, Jun Hyun-moo took the four men to a long-established restaurant that has been serving only moriguksu for three generations. He described it as "a dish found only in Pohang." When the owner recognized Lee Chang-min and agreed to appear on the show, Lee Chang-min heated up the atmosphere by singing a verse of a trot song. Soon, moriguksu arrived, packed with generous amounts of seafood, and the five men put on a slurping noodle-eating mukbang. During the meal, Jun Hyun-moo asked, "Lee Chang-min challenged himself to trot through ‘Myeongmyeong Legend.’ How did the members react?" Lim Seul-ong candidly replied, "Chang-min has been good at singing trot since the time he debuted, but..." Lee Chang-min then opened up about the pressure he felt during the competition: "Honestly, if I had been eliminated in the preliminaries, I would have been too ashamed to face the members. I was also afraid that the image I had built as a vocalist would collapse..."

What Lee Chang-min, a vocalist with 20 years of experience, was really thinking as he took on the challenge of trot can be seen in the 10th episode of ‘Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,’ airing Friday the 4th at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.