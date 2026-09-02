‘Warm-Hearted Actor’ Jung Il-woo Quietly Does Good Deed for Nepal Flood Victims, Joins Emergency Relief Efforts

[Sportschosun Reporter Aram Park] Actor Jung Il-woo joined efforts to help residents and children in Nepal affected by massive flooding.

Good Neighbors announced on the 2nd that Jung Il-woo had donated funds to support flood recovery in Nepal and assist displaced victims. The donation will be used for emergency relief efforts in major affected areas, including Nuwakot and Gorkha.

Support for affected residents is already underway locally. Since the 28th of last month, Good Neighbors has been providing displaced residents in Nuwakot with food, essential household items and hygiene supplies. The organization is also helping children affected by the floods recover by establishing child-friendly spaces and providing psychosocial support.

Through this donation, Jung Il-woo also became a member of The Neighbors Club, Good Neighbors’ special donor group. The Neighbors Club is an exclusive group for members who donate at least 10 million won annually and consistently practice sharing.

Jung Il-woo said, "I want to offer even a small measure of support to the residents and children who have suffered sudden flood damage," adding, "I sincerely hope the affected areas are restored as soon as possible and that the people can return to their peaceful daily lives."

Through his donation, Jung Il-woo helped support the recovery of Nepalese residents who lost their homes and livelihoods to the sudden natural disaster, as well as children affected by the floods. Good Neighbors also plans to continue its emergency relief and child-support activities while monitoring conditions on the ground.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.