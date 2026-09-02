Jo Hye-ryun, After Losing 8 kg, Says, "Preparing a Tae Bo–Mounjaro Project" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Jo Hye-ryun has announced that she lost 8 kg and plans to present a second season of Tae Bo.

Wednesday night's episode of MBC's Radio Star, airing today (the 2nd), will feature Ryu Seung-soo, Jo Hye-ryun, Sho Kasamatsu, and Mimi in a special titled "K-Variety Odyssey." The episode was planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yoon-sang, Byun Da-hee, and Yang In-hye.

Jo Hye-ryun will first share an update on how Tae Bo, which once represented her, is unexpectedly attracting attention again. She recently became the model for a game advertisement and revealed that her son, Woojoo Kim, was more delighted than anyone when he heard the news, raising curiosity.

Jo Hye-ryun is determined to capitalize on the renewed Tae Bo boom, announcing that she is preparing a Tae Bo–Mounjaro project, also known as the Tae Bo diet. In the studio, Ryu Seung-soo and Sho Kasamatsu also get up to learn Tae Bo alongside her. As the movements progress from jabs and punches to weaving, the trio's enthusiasm explodes, quickly turning the studio into a Tae Bo workout session.

She also adds to the laughter by revealing her ambition to hold a Tae Bo audition for the entire nation, living up to her reputation as a "Tae Bo evangelist."

The story of Anakana, whose long-standing frustration was finally resolved after 20 years, gets all the guests lined up—or so to speak—during the episode. Jo Hye-ryun explains that Anakana, which failed to pass Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) review when it was released in 2005, finally cleared the review 20 years later and was recently performed in full on the Open Concert stage. She shares the overwhelming emotions she felt when she finally took the stage and sang the entire song after such a long wait. She then sings Anakana for Sho Kasamatsu, who is making his first appearance on Korean variety television. Overwhelmed by Jo Hye-ryun's extraordinary energy as she makes every guest line up, Sho Kasamatsu gets a full taste of the intensity of Korean variety shows, adding to the laughter.

Jo Hye-ryun, who has expanded her career into theater, also reveals that she is now taking on directing. She has moved beyond simply appearing onstage as an actor and is now creating productions and leading performances herself. She does not stop there, naming Carnegie Hall in the United States as her next goal and surprising everyone with the unexpected confession.

Jo Hye-ryun's relentless journey—from Tae Bo and Anakana finally fulfilling its long-held promise after 20 years, to directing and producing theater and taking on a new challenge aimed at Carnegie Hall in the United States—can be seen on Radio Star, airing tonight (the 2nd) at 10:30 p.m.

Radio Star continues to receive widespread love as a one-of-a-kind talk show in which its hosts disarm guests with sharp, unpredictable banter and draw out their genuine stories.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.