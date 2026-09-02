i-dle’s SOYEON Makes Solo Comeback After Declaring, “I’m Quitting” — “I Was Afraid I’d Disappoint Myself...” (Space Gonggam)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] SOYEON of i-dle is set to reveal her deep affection for her first solo full-length album.

On EBS Space Gonggam, airing tonight (the 2nd) at 10:50 p.m., all the tracks from SOYEON’s first solo full-length album, “Awesome Life,” will be unveiled for the first time. SOYEON, who has proven her unparalleled abilities by creating every title track for the group i-dle, is set to present a special performance featuring her unreleased songs to fans before their official release.

SOYEON explained why she decided to appear on the program, saying, “This album fully captures the natural ‘me.’ I thought Space Gonggam was the place where I could show myself communicating in the most natural way.” She will also candidly share her musical concerns and sincerity, saying, “I think I was afraid to release a solo album because I might disappoint myself. But after writing the title track ‘I’m Quitting,’ I felt that it was okay for me to leave now.”

The broadcast will be filled with a rich setlist that leaves no room for boredom, not even for a second. During the title track “I’m Quitting,” narrated by Kian84, SOYEON will step down into the audience and create a musical-like performance that captivates viewers. She will also connect passionately with the audience through “Bankroll,” marked by its direct lyrics; “I Hate Vegetables Song,” her only diss track; and “Amigo,” which shifts the mood into a club atmosphere.

SOYEON, who showed her extraordinary passion for the stage by saying, “I rehearsed with the band even more than I did for an i-dle concert,” reportedly removed her long nail art—almost a symbol of her pride—and played the guitar herself for her new song “Can’t We Just Love Each Other,” moving everyone at the venue.

The performance, filled with artist SOYEON’s intense struggles and affection for music, can be seen tonight (the 2nd) at 10:50 p.m. on EBS Space Gonggam.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.